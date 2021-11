HYBE's newest boy group, ENHYPEN, has had all eyes on them since the group's formation on the TV show, I-LAND. An instant hit since debuting, the group has been an explosive entry into the industry's star-studded lineup of artists. Again and again, this rookie group has given us charisma-filled singles and passionate concepts that have superseded the expectations of viewers and fans. ENHYPEN's latest single, "Tamed-Dashed," in particular, has been highly revered for its unique rugby concept and likable charm. Check it out below!

