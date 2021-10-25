CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HSBC Reports 76% Jump in Third-Quarter Profit, Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC's reported pre-tax profit came in at $5.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021 — beating expectations. The bank did not announce any dividends for the third quarter. But the bank said it plans to start a $2 billion share buyback "shortly." "We believe that the lows of...

