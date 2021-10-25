CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette WINTRY WEATHER CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS Lake-effect snow falling across the area has led to minor snow accumulations, including on roads. As a result, slippery conditions are being observed, notably on U.S. Highway 41. Motorists should be aware of rapidly deteriorating conditions where snow is currently or has recently fallen as visibilities may also briefly be reduced. Slow down, take extra time to reach destinations, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES OVER HIGHER TERRAIN OF SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTY At 1115 AM, regional radar shows a band of lake effect rain and snow from Sackets Harbor and Adams east to Copenhagen and Croghan. This band of lake effect will drift north through Noon today before beginning to diminish. Accumulating snow has already occurred over portions of the Tug Hill this morning. Across the higher terrain, expect a slushy coating to an inch of snow as this band moves through the area. Untreated roads and those not heavily traveled could have a few slick spots as temperatures are still in the lower to middle 30s. Primary roads and those roads across the lower terrain will likely remain just wet. Locations impacted include Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg, Smithville, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland, Ellisburg and Worth. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:47:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-01 17:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until 5 PM SST * At 147 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall developing over American Samoa. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 147 AOAULI ASO GAFUA NOVEMA 1 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE 5 PM SST * I LE 147 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Amerika Samoa. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Valley City. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 14.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.4 Tue 9 am 13.8 14.1 14.4 14.5 14.5
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze. Light freezing rain will begin after 8 am, once precipitation has ended slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 02:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until early Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Peoria. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 19.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Peoria 18.0 19.3 Tue 8 am CDT 19.3 19.1 18.7
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 300 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. For the Illinois River (Upper)...including La Salle...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for Illinois River from Starved Rock Lock and Dam downstream to confluence with Big Bureau Creek, including the La Salle gauge. * Until late Thursday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 11:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Onondaga The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Onondaga Lake At Liverpool. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 366.4 feet. * Flood stage is 366.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 366.6 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 365.2 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Trails at Onondaga Lake Park are flooded. Marina usage is also impacted. Areas downstream of the lake, in the vicinity of Hayes Road, may be affected by flood waters.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.4 Tue 8 am CDT 17.5 17.5 17.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 11:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 16:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Monday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.0 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 17:36:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Monday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.0 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Marshall; Putnam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Henry. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 23.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 20.2 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water begins to affect the marina in Henry along with minor flooding of land adjacent to the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Henry 23.0 23.3 Tue 8 am CDT 23.1 22.7 22.2
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday night. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana...Michigan Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 7.2 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs on DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville. Considerable agricultural and low land flooding occurs along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 02/14/2009.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.8 feet and very slowly falling. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river has already crested and should continue to slowly fall. It should fall below flood stage by early Saturday morning.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

