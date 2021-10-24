Meet Music 4 The Soul Artist: The New Stylistics Featuring Russell Thompkins Jr

Ann Watcher explores a wide range of subject matter in her art, believing that it is not the subject matter that defines her art but the expression of it, the play of light, active compositions and bold color choices. She blends an Impressionistic approach with touches of abstraction. When painting figuratively, Ann seeks to capture the essence of the person through expression, posture and setting. When painting landscapes, Watcher often develops the painting through several layers, starting with a gestural, wet on wet approach and adding layers through techniques such as dry brush and scumbling. Composition and mood, such as the soft light at the end of the day, inform her work as she tries to create a visual experience for the viewer. “I paint in a modern way, always seeking to give my art a different interpretation; I approach my subject matter in search of unusual angles and light as well as other details the average passerby could easily overlook.” Watcher points to master painters Henri Matisse and Pierre Bonnard as sources of inspiration for her artistic style, also acknowledging Mary Cassatt and the influence Cassatt’s body of work has had on Ann’s personal approach to her portraits of children. Her creative process is fluid; as the artist explains, “I rarely know what each of my paintings will look like until I have completed each individual work.” This organic approach to the canvas allows Watcher to simultaneously appreciate the inherent qualities of her chosen media while remaining free to adapt her technique in order to truly capture her subject matter without being hindered by any preconceived conceptions.

