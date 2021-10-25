EPEC awarded national grant to continue efforts in community

Royal Neighbors of America, one of the largest and first women-led insurance organizations in the U.S., located in Rock Island, Ill., has announced Erin Hottenstein, founder of Colorado 50-50, Fort Collins, CO, has been presented with one of ten Nation of Neighbors℠ empowerment awards and grants presented nationwide. In addition to the award, she received a $10,000 grant for her organization. Formed in 2017 by a circle of women in Fort Collins, Colorado 50-50 is a nonpartisan, educational group that believes office-holders – whether elected or appointed – should more closely reflect the population. The organization aims to strengthen civic engagement by facilitating discussions, so people feel empowered to participate in politics through exercising their right to vote, running for office, or supporting a candidate. To date, more than 600 people have participated in 15 events in eight locations.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO