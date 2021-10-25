CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

EPEC awarded national grant to continue efforts in community

By Jessica Wilt jmanuel@journal-news.net
Journal & Sunday Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSBURG — The good deeds of the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center have been rewarded as it was recently announced a recipient of the American Land Title Association Good Deeds Foundation grant for $6,000. ALTA is a national trade association of the land title insurance industry, and the Good Deeds...

