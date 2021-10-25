tvN Has Another Hit on its Hands as Sat-Sun Outdoor Action Drama Jirisan Breaks 10% Ratings in Second Episode

This coming weekend is the finale of Yumi’s Cells, it’s a bit short with the drama ending on episode 14 but the original production intended for the drama to be multi-seasons to coincide with the webtoon. Whether that will happen has not been announced as the drama has been getting mid-2% ratings, not the success tvN would have liked to see. It’s a shame because this drama continues to be so well-written and with top notch acting and chemistry, it’s one of the those rare unicorns that packages a complete production with no element lacking. The last two episodes 11-12 actually ramped up the relationship between Yumi and Woong, continuing the sensible approach that each misunderstanding and conflict is resolved only to make them stronger. Woong moves in with Yumi after he sells his place to fund his start up and they get along even better with Woong’s OCD complementing Yumi’s lack of housekeeping cell. Bobby continues to be a supportive coworker but gets dumped by his girlfriend, of course setting up for him to eventually have a shot with Yumi. She’s only got eyes for Woong especially when he does things like move a painting while shirtless from a bath, rawr. But sadly his immaturity with respect to his pride and tendency to get silent when pressed on topics he’s not ready to answer will all come to a head with Yumi’s desire to move forward with Woong beyond just dating. It’s all so relatable and modern love, it’s a shame this drama isn’t as buzzy as it deserves.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO