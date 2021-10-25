CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

tvN Has Another Hit on its Hands as Sat-Sun Outdoor Action Drama Jirisan Breaks 10% Ratings in Second Episode

By ockoala
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeems like the positives are outweighing the negatives with newly premiered tvN weekend drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri), The second episode broke 10% ratings to net 10.663%, the second fastest to break 10% for any cable drama and...

tvN Sat-Sun Mountain Climbing Drama Jirisan with Jeon Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon Premieres with Highest Weekend Ratings for Cable at 9.097%

This weekend is the premiere of new tvN Sat-Sun drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri) and boy was it a rollercoaster in K-ent during the week day before due to the scandal from the male lead of the previous drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Whatever the reason, it’s time to delve into the world of mountaineering and mountain rescue and Jirisan grabbed a whole lot of viewer attention in its Saturday premiere. The drama brought in 9.097% AGB nationwide ratings, the highest premiere for a cable drama in the weekend time slot ever. The only higher cable premiere of a drama was Hospital Playlist 2 which premiered in its Thursday time slot earlier this year with 10.007%. The third place in highest cable premiere is Mr. Sunshine with 8.852%, the Encounter (Boyfriend) in the fourth spot with 8.683%, and the fifth spot goes to Queen Cheorin (Mr. Queen) at 8.0303%. Congrats to the cast and crew of Jirisan for setting a new record and as for the reviews from what I’ve seen online it’s mixed but leaning towards positive and interested from K-netz.
tvN begins to cut ties with Kim Seon Ho as they blur out his face in the latest episode of 'Hong Jin Kyung's Movie Fan Life'

Actor Kim Seon Ho, who had recently been embroiled in a controversy over his private life, appeared blurred on a tvN program. In the latest episode of the tvN entertainment program 'Hong Jin Kyung's Movie Fan Life" that aired on the 22nd, a comparison and analysis of the film 'The Founder' and the drama 'Start-Up' was shown.
Movie Version of The Beauty Inside Director Baek Jong Yeol Criticizes the Poor Directing of PD Lee Eun Bok in tvN Drama Jirisan Before Deleting Instagram Post Hours Later

Oooooh pass me the popcorn now chingus! This is the type of shady beef I love because no harm done and just lots of juicy industry cattiness. Yesterday was the Saturday premiere of tvN action suspense drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri) which set a new premiere ratings record for the weekend time slot in terms of cable dramas. I saw the K-netizen reviews which were mixed but leaned towards more positive feedback, but then the K-netizens all ran over to navel gaze at a director to director shading. The Beauty Inside movie version director Baek Jong Yeol has an active Instagram where he’s very vocal about K-ent projects from dramas to movies to art, and last night he watched the Jirisan premiere and then posted an Insta straight up critiquing Jirisan PD Lee Eun Bok. He said “The first episode (from my standards), this quality is the problem of the PD and is the reason for Jirisan. Filming the actors to come across as bad at acting, it must be magic, but if it was filmed this way intentionally then I’m sorry.” ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ It’s rare for a fellow director to so openly shade another director’s work and hours after Director Baek posted the Insta he deleted it so it’s not there anymore. I still need to watch Jirisan, waiting to do both episodes at once but PD Lee Eun Bok is has a huge resume of successful dramas including Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, Descendants of the Sun, Sweet Home, Secret Love, School 2013, and Dream High, so if I were him I’d just brush it aside.
Lovers of the Red Sky Ends with an All Over the Place Conclusion with Loose Ends and a Saccharine Sweet Happy Ending for the OTP

Crack is wack, chingus! This 1980’s slogan is perfect for SBS drama Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) which wrapped up this week from its wild run. What was a promising sageuk devolved gradually into a crazier and poorly acted near farce by the end. The plot was a one track pony and the behavior of all the characters made zero sense to logic. With that said, the final episode actually wasn’t that bad, it was the best episode since episode 4 so long ago and it felt like the writer actually had a solid ending in mind to deliver this. We learn young Ha Ram possessed by the Demon killed his own dad by accident and it sucks the King kept it a secret so much wasted angst. Chun Gi makes a deal with the Painting Goblin to properly repaint the Royal Portrait that can successfully contain the Demon even if it makes her crazy. Prince Juhyang is locked up by the King for his evil deeds but not before he tells daddy dearest that he’s got the Demon poison in him and needs to absorb the Demon to save his own life. Sorry Juju no one cares at this point.
Director of 'Beauty Inside' criticizes Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon's drama 'Jirisan' for making the cast look like 'they can't act well'

Film director of the 2015 Korean movie 'Beauty Inside' sharply critiqued the production behind the new tvN drama, 'Jirisan'. On October 23 KST, 'Beauty Inside' director Baek Jong Yeol took to Instagram where he uploaded a screenshot of 'Jirisan's first episode and commented that there's "something wrong with the direction" in this drama.
Official Preview for Netflix Drama Hellbound with Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, and Won Jin Ah Explodes with Supernatural and Psychological Terror

Get ready to be scared, but maybe not of what’s out of this world but what’s even scarier in this world. The official preview is here for the next Netflix Kdrama Hellbound (To Hell), adapted from the same name manhwa. The first teaser I loved for legit showing the demons from Hell appearing on the announced day and time to slay a person. But the official preview heightens the tension by showing us how the others react to this phenomenon, especially with Yoo Ah In playing a cult leader who rises and claims this is all ordained by a higher God but instead seems like a creepy ruler masquerading as a religious zealot. This is yet another star studded case including Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, and Won Jin Ah, and comes from the PD of Train to Busan. The drama releases all episodes on November 19th.
Yumi’s Cells Episodes 11-12 Explore Sweet Cohabitation and Set Up Yumi and Woong Needing to Decide on Their Future Together

This coming weekend is the finale of Yumi’s Cells, it’s a bit short with the drama ending on episode 14 but the original production intended for the drama to be multi-seasons to coincide with the webtoon. Whether that will happen has not been announced as the drama has been getting mid-2% ratings, not the success tvN would have liked to see. It’s a shame because this drama continues to be so well-written and with top notch acting and chemistry, it’s one of the those rare unicorns that packages a complete production with no element lacking. The last two episodes 11-12 actually ramped up the relationship between Yumi and Woong, continuing the sensible approach that each misunderstanding and conflict is resolved only to make them stronger. Woong moves in with Yumi after he sells his place to fund his start up and they get along even better with Woong’s OCD complementing Yumi’s lack of housekeeping cell. Bobby continues to be a supportive coworker but gets dumped by his girlfriend, of course setting up for him to eventually have a shot with Yumi. She’s only got eyes for Woong especially when he does things like move a painting while shirtless from a bath, rawr. But sadly his immaturity with respect to his pride and tendency to get silent when pressed on topics he’s not ready to answer will all come to a head with Yumi’s desire to move forward with Woong beyond just dating. It’s all so relatable and modern love, it’s a shame this drama isn’t as buzzy as it deserves.
K-netizens Marvel at Park Bo Gum’s Movie Star Handsome Looks at Navy Event and Can’t Wait for His Discharge in 6 Months

Going to military service for male K-stars can either be a two year long cosplay as an ordinary dude or for some in the entertainment service division then a chance to bring the star power to a new stage. Park Bo Gum enlisted in the navy and was assigned to the naval performance division, which is in charge of programming to promote the department and entertain the enlisted. Like all soldiers he did his basic training and since then has been seen in military events and recorded performance from time to time. The most recent this week has K-netizens swooning for his immaculate good looks which hasn’t changed a smidge since going to the army. Not that just, its a reminder that he’s getting discharged in 6 months and I went what? until I realized that yes, an entire year went by after he enlisted prior to the premiere of Record of Youth. His discharge in April of 2022 is going to be such a big deal, he’s the biggest male actor of his age-line and drama producers are going to be flooding him with proposals.
Han So Hee Cast in Vincenzo PD’s 2022 Musical Romance Drama Why Did You Come to My House

The strong positive reaction to K-actress Han So Hee‘s headlining Netflix revenge action drama My Name absolutely validates now her rise to among the top of the casting food chain for roles in her age group in record time. K-ent has brushed aside the underwhelming reception to jTBC romance Nevertheless as outside of her control while seeing the good reviews for My Name as indicator that she’s genuinely bankable. She’s now been cast as the female lead for a 4-episode musical romance drama airing in 2022 from the PD of Vincenzo and the screenwriter of Sunbae, Please Don’t Put on that Lipstick. It’s the story of two opposite gender long time friends of twenty years who has to cohabit in under the same roof for two weeks and end up discovering their romantic feelings for each other. Yup, definitely a K-drama romance for sure. The musical element is the fresh one, I guess it means she’s singing so that will be a stretch of her ability for sure. I’m guessing the casting call is out for a K-actor who can act and sing, so someone with musical theater background and will be engaging onscreen as a male lead viewers can root for to get the girl. Four episodes also sounds cool, like all the filler will be removed and viewers will get only the good stuff.
Kim Soo Hyun Teams Up with Cha Seung Won for His Last Chance in Tense Legal Thriller One Ordinary Day

Online streaming platform Coupang Play hasn’t been a player yet but it’s clear it’s investing in the streaming K-drama market and the biggest offer to date will be next month’s legal drama One Ordinary Day (original title That Night). This drama looks and conceptually sounds high brow, based on the BBC series Criminal Justice and of course going from intense and gritty right off the bat. Casting Kim Soo Hyun will bring in the broader public interest and it’s a good thing, he’s a phenomenal actor and I say this because he’s never shied away from challenges. He’s eschewed playing the romantic male lead only doing so once with You From Another Star but he’s usually doing projects that let’s him flex his character quirks. Take Dream High or Producers to It’s Okay to Not be Okay, it’s not the traditional rich, handsome, smart role and he seems to have such an eye for projects. That’s why picking this drama bodes well for the quality and of course it’s got an additional boost with the other male lead Cha Seung Won who has disappeared so far into character he’s neither the smexy Ahjusshi or Chajumma that we all know and love. He looks so beaten down and weathered, if both male leads bring their A-game this drama is going to be LIT.
“Jirisan” Ratings Climb Back Up As “Chimera” Rises For 2nd Episode

Last week, the new drama starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon premiered to the highest viewership ratings of any weekend drama in tvN history, then broke into the double digits for its second episode. However, after its promising start, “Jirisan” saw a dip in viewership for its third episode, which fell to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent.
Lee Joon Hyuk and Lee Kyu Hyung to Cameo in Inspector Joy and Happiness, Respectively, Adding More Mature Sexy to the Upcoming Dramas

I was already planning to watch these two upcoming dramas but this just raises the interest level like exponentially. I love me some super underrated gems in K-ent and these two dudes fit the bill exactly. Lee Joon Hyuk will be doing a guest starring turn in upcoming comedic sageuk Inspector Joy with Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon, while over on the zombie infectious disease side Lee Kyu Hyung swill show up for a cameo opposite Han Hyo Joo as her fellow police officer in Happiness. Both guys are stuck in the spot Namgoong Min was in for many years, from supporting actor to lead but never getting the big projects or critical recognition merited. So it’s nice when I see them doing a cameo in a higher profile project, to swan in and maybe/probably steal the episode a bit before swanning off.
“One The Woman” Ratings Hit New All-Time High As “Jirisan” Dips + “Yumi’s Cells” Rises For Finale

SBS’s “One the Woman” shows no signs of slowing down!. On October 30, the hit comedy drama continued to gain viewers as it set a new personal ratings record—despite facing stiff competition from multiple new dramas. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “One the Woman” scored an average nationwide rating of 16.9 percent. marking a new all-time high for the show. The drama also successfully continued its 12-episode streak as the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.
Lovers of the Red Sky Memorable Bodyguard Song Won Seok Rejoins with Ahn Hyo Seob in Upcoming Rom-com Office Blind Date

The “mysterious and reticent warrior bodyguard” is such a K-drama sageuk trope especially for this younger lead romance centric sageuks. There have been countless rising K-actor that got their a memorable step up playing this role – Song Jae Rim in The Moon Embraces the Sun, Kwak Dong Yeon in Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, Hwang In Yeop in Tale of Nokdu, Sung Joon in Gu Family Book, well you get the picture. The role basically requires the less dialogue the better, lots of action or lurking scenes, and of course screen presence galore. K-actor Song Won Seok just bid adieu to Lovers of the Red Sky this week, not sure if he’s happy to escape or sad he’s going to miss out on the additional crazy in store for the final two episodes. He’s my fave male character in the drama at this point so I’m sad he’s not around next week. But he’s also currently in One the Woman so he’s clearly on the up and up, and now he’s been cast in upcoming rom-com Office Blind Date. That would reunite him with Lovers male lead Ahn Hyo Seob but they will be playing love rivals in the drama, he’s the college era sunbae the female lead has crushed on for many years. I don’t think he’s broken out just yet but I’m keeping my eye on him for the potential.
'No Time to Die' balances action scenes and emotional drama

Since No Time to Die is the 26th James Bond film released, it's probably not a wise idea expecting this film to reinvent the wheel of this action sub-genre adapted from the characters created in Ian Fleming's novels. Viewers know this wheel and can happily identify the spokes comprising the wheel. Some of the more obvious spokes of the James Bond films are beautifully seductive women, shown here with actress Ana de Armas (Knives Out, 2018), futuristic technology with cars and jets, James Bond visiting exotic locations and an engagingly psychopathic villain.
Shin Sung Rok Joins MBC Drama Doctor Lawyer with So Ji Sub and Im Soo Hyang

Looks like MBC is bringing in the big guns for this drama and it definitely has the scope for doubling down on leading men. Shin Sung Rok will be returning to the network next year with Doctor Lawyer, starring So Ji Sub as a doctor who gets his medical license revoked and becomes a lawyer specializing in medical malpractice litigation. I love how K-dramas take what amounts to 10 years and 7 years respective of different types of higher learning and makes it super easy to switch those two jobs. Clearly So Ji Sub’s character is a genius of sorts and the only question is what type. The female lead will be Im Soo Hyang who is currently filming the K-version of Jane the Virgin and is slated to roll into this drama production afterwards. Directing is the PD of Haechi, The Village: Achiara’s Secret, and The Great Seer with the script by the writer of Class of Lies.
