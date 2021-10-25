AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt

St. Louis Cardinals fans were left with more questions than answers after Mike Shildt’s press conference. Fans hoping to get the dirt from Mike Shildt about why he was dismissed from the St. Louis Cardinals were left with disappointment Monday. Instead of using the press conference to provide insight into what happened, we got a statement of gratitude from a man happy to have had the opportunity at his dream job.
The Cardinals’ firing of manager Mike Shildt is absolutely pathetic — and it’s a combination of why Shildt was fired and how. This man was/is a solid team leader and obviously is a good man, too. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Mike Girsch need to go as soon as possible. I wish broadcaster Mike Shannon had said Bill DeWitt should sell the team, but he didn’t. But I will say DeWitt should sell. You can’t own an MLB team and be a miser.
According to multiple sources, the Cardinals are in line to name Oliver “Oli” Marmol as their new manager. There is a presser set for 10:00 AM St. Louis time on Monday. Since the club’s unexpected firing of Mike Shildt back on October 14th, Marmol has been considered a favorite by many to be promoted to the position. Marmol had been Shildt’s bench coach since 2019 — Shildt’s first full season as manager.
Eleven days after the St. Louis Cardinals fired Mike Shildt, they have officially found his replacement in Oliver Marmol. Already the youngest manager in the Major Leagues, Marmol is the third in-house managerial hire for the team in the past decade. Ten years ago, while in the afterglow of their...
With the naming of Oli Marmol as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, the club is now on the search for a new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals will look to name a new bench coach now that former bench coach Oli Marmol was named the club’s manager.
ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
ST. LOUIS (KBSI) – Oliver Marmol is the next manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. Owner Bill DeWitt announced Marmol as the 51st manager in Cardinals history. He is now the youngest manager in Major League Baseball at 35 years old. Form manager Mike Shildt was dismissed on Oct. 14...
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares thoughts on Oliver Marmol, Mike Shildt’s replacement as Cardinals manager (who was Mike Shildt’s close confidant). And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Andrew Friedman is headed into an offseason filled with crucial decisions involving the Los Angeles Dodgers' big-name free agents, a rebuild of the starting rotation and Trevor Bauer's future with the team. As always, Friedman is guided by the ultimate goal of the monied Dodgers, saying,...
The St. Louis Cardinals have a new manager, and it’s a familiar face. Oliver Marmol, who most recently served as the bench coach for recently-fired manager Mike Shildt, on Monday was named the next manager of the Cardinals. At 35 years old, he’s now the youngest manager in the major...
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin away from the Oakland Athletics to be their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn't been formally announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year contract, the person said.
If this brawl between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs had happened today, there would suspensions, fines and it would make for viral social media posts and memes that would live for decades. But instead, it was nearly forgotten.
ATLANTA (AP) -- Pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz has blooped a leadoff single to begin the eighth inning for Atlanta's first hit against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The hit by Diaz fell just in front of left fielder Eddie Rosario, who seemed to hesitate at the...
ATLANTA (AP) -- Marwin Gonzalez's Game 5 hit was far softer than his drive in the World Series four years ago, but it had just as much impact. After missing the first two rounds of the postseason, he played a huge role in keeping the Houston Astros' championship quest alive.
