Enter to win tickets to Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party

Live Performance starts on October 27 – November 7, 2021. Kent/Everett, WA – Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Puget Sound again playing in Kent from October 27–November 1 followed by shows in Everett from November 4–7, 2021. Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!
