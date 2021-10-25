Enter to win tickets to Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party

Disney Junior has greenlit a second season of “Mickey Mouse Funhouse,” following the series’ debut in August. “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” features Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse voiced by Harvey Guillén, who leads Mickey Mouse and friends like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto on adventures. Aimed at kids between two and seven and their families, the show tries to spur imaginative play and deliver social and emotional lessons about friendship, creativity and ingenuity. New episodes of the show have generated views on both Disney Junior’s YouTube channel as well as its linear cable outlet. “The enduring love for Mickey...

