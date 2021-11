NEW YORK - A man was sitting in a barber's chair getting a haircut in the Bronx when he was shot twice by two assailants, according to police. Authorities say the 22-year-old male victim was sitting in the chair on Friday when two masked gunmen entered the barbershop located on East Gun Hill Road in the Norwood section. One of the men pulled a handgun and shot the victim, hitting him in the stomach and sending the victim falling to the floor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO