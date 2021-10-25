CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meiji Yasuda Life plans to reduce foreign sovereign bond holdings, sees correction in weak yen

 8 days ago

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance , Japan’s third-largest private life insurance firm, expects the yen’s weakness to be corrected and plans to reduce investment in foreign sovereign bonds in the six months to March, a top investment planning executive said on Monday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

MARKETS
