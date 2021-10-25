Meiji Yasuda Life plans to reduce foreign sovereign bond holdings, sees correction in weak yen

* For a story on Japan insurers' plans, see TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Many Japanese life insurers have said they plan to reduce their foreign sovereign bond investments without currency hedges between October and March on the view that the yen could rebound, while increasing their yen bond holdings to meet regulatory requirements. The comments were made during press conferences and interviews with Reuters over the past 10 days. Most insurers also said they prefer credit products over sovereign bonds, which continue to offer low returns due to ultra-easy monetary policies globally. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's major life insurance companies for the half year through March 2022. For more stories, see . FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to reduce foreign bonds without FX hedge, to keep FX-hedged holdings flat Dai-ichi no current plans to change holdings on FX-hedged and non-hedged bonds Meiji Yasuda to reduce holdings of FX-hedged sovereign bonds, increase credit products Sumitomo to add foreign bonds without FX hedge and reduce those with hedge Japan Post to keep holdings steady, cautious on investment without FX hedge Fukoku to raise overall holdings by 90 bln yen, 20 bln yen more than initial plan Taiju to reduce holdings of FX-hedged foreign bonds, to add unhedged ones Taiyo to keep holdings flat due to concerns about future rise in FX hedge costs Daido holdings to be flat to lower, to increase FX hedge if yen's fall accelerates Asahi to increase overall holdings by 20 bln yen, reduced FX hedge in April-Sept JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase yen bonds, including fully yen-swapped foreign debt Dai-ichi to increase yen bond holdings Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings steadily, may buy more when yields rise Sumitomo to increase holdings by 100 bln yen Japan Post to reduce holdings but could buy if yields rise Fukoku to reduce pace of increase in JGB holdings versus initial plan Taiju to trim holdings overall but to increase ultra-long bonds Taiyo to keep overall holdings steady while increasing credit product investments Daido to increase holdings of ultra-long bonds Asahi to reduce holdings by 30 bln yen JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep holdings flat Dai-ichi to cut back domestic stock holdings in order to reduce risks Meiji Yasuda on track to cut equity holdings by 150 bln yen by 2023/24 Sumitomo to increase holdings by a few billion yen Japan Post to increase holdings slightly Fukoku to slow pace of increase in holdings Taiju to keep holdings steady after reducing by 3 bln yen in H1 Taiyo to keep holdings steady but may buy on dip Daido to keep holdings flat but may buy on dip Asahi to keep holdings steady FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks, alternative assets for diversification Dai-ichi to increase properties, buy-out & infrastructure funds Meiji Yasuda to keep holdings of property assets flat Sumitomo to add foreign stocks, private equity funds, other alternative assets Japan Post to keep foreign stock holdings flat; to add alternative assets such as properties Fukoku to increase holdings of foreign stocks Taiju to raise investments in ESG funds, other new areas Taiyo to increase investment in private equity, private debt Daido to step up investment in infrastructure-related project finance Asahi to increase alternative assets, keep holdings of foreign stocks steady EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- (previous forecasts in brackets) USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life 98 - 118 113 - 139 23,000 - 33,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 0.7 - 2.4% ( 97 - 117 112 - 138 21,000 - 31,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 0.7 - 2.4%) Dai-ichi 108 - 120 120 - 140 26,000 - 34,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.0 - 2.0% (100 - 115 120 - 140 28,000 - 36,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.25 - 2.25%) Meiji Yasuda 107 - 114 126 - 134 27,000 - 32,000 -0.15 to 0.2% 1.6 - 2.1% (106 - 115 126 - 136 26,500 - 32,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 1.6 - 2.15%) Sumitomo 102 - 117 115 - 145 26,500 - 34,000 -0.05 to 0.15% 1.0 - 2.0% (102 - 117 115 - 145 25,500 - 33,500 -0.1 to 0.25% 1.3 - 2.3%) Japan Post 107 - 115 125 - 135 27,000 - 33,000 0 to 0.25% 1.2 - 1.9% (105 - 117 125 - 140 27,000 - 33,000 0 to 0.25% 1.25 - 2.25%) Fukoku 105 - 120 120 - 140 22,000 - 33,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.2 - 2.2% (100 - 115 115 - 135 22,000 - 33,000 -0.2 to 0.3% 1.2 - 2.0%) Taiju 107 - 115 125 - 135 29,000 - 33,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.2 - 2.0% (105 - 115 124 - 136 29,000 - 35,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.5 - 2.3%) Taiyo 105 - 120 120 - 140 25,000 - 34,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.0 - 2.0% (100 - 115 120 - 135 25,000 - 36,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.0 - 2.5%) Daido 108 - 116 124 - 138 26,000 - 33,000 -0.1 to 0.30% 1.3 - 2.0% (104 - 118 124 - 140 25,000 - 34,000 0.0 to 0.25% 1.3 - 2.5%) Asahi 108 - 118 125 - 137 27,000 - 32,000 0.0 to 0.2% 1.2 - 2.0% (105 - 115 126 - 138 25,000 - 33,000 0.0 to 0.2% 1.2 - 2.2%) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

