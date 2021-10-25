Curtains Up … We’re Broadway Bound!

First things first: The just-opened Bowie 75 space at 150 Wooster in SoHo isn’t a David Bowie museum, and it isn’t a capsule version of the recent acclaimed traveling exhibition David Bowie Is—but it’s much more than a mere shop. I mean, yes: It’s filled with Bowie T-shirts and sweatshirts and box sets, books, scarves, picture discs, rare and limited-edition vinyl, jigsaw puzzles, an ever-changing display of limited-edition art prints, patches, stickers, sweaters, and jewelry, with much of the merchandise not easily available anywhere else. But it also features an immense video screen showing rare and never-before-seen Bowie footage; there’s a cut-up-magnet wall where you can move around Bowie lyrics (to mimic the lyrical composition technique that Bowie himself appropriated from William Burroughs); there’s a custom K2 phone box modeled after the one seen on the Ziggy Stardust album sleeve (there’s a sister shop operating on the phone box’s actual street in London, Heddon Street), and when you step inside and shut the door and place the receiver next to your ear, you’ll hear Bowie speaking to you.
Comments / 0