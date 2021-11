Select ticket holders can no longer visit EPCOT or Magic Kingdom on New Year’s Eve this year as Park Passes are already booked up. For starters, in case you aren’t familiar, when Disney World reopened to Guests in July 2020, the Orlando Resort implemented a new reservation system that requires those who wish to visit a Walt Disney World theme park — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom — to have both a valid ticket and a reservation for the Park they wish to visit on that day. This reservation system is called the Disney Park Pass system.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO