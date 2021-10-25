Chai de la Borderie House / Office Zola architectes

Architects: Taichi Nishishita Architect & Associates. Manufacturers: Galvalume, Japanese Plaster, Japanese SUGI, Painted Larch. Text description provided by the architects. With a view of the river and mountain on opposite sides. We tried to have a natural and modest appearance that blends into the mountains and rivers. We hoped that the trees in the garden will change with the seasons and the appearance will change over time beautifully, making it a place where people in the area can feel at ease. Our family doesn't need a bigger house than we require. I think that one can live affluently in a small house. This house doubles as an office So we tried to secure an appropriate distance between the living space and the workspace.

