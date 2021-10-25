Chai de la Borderie House / Office Zola architectes

Manufacturers: Astro Lighting, Lusso Stone, Mandarin Stone, Ty Mawr, Binova Kitchen, Gowercroft, Nuaire, Rational kitchen, Smart Systems, The solid wood flooring company. Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the restoration of and extension to a historic early eighteenth-century Welsh farmhouse in the Brecon Beacons National Park in South Wales. The house is set adjoining a complex of outbuildings centered around a courtyard with views towards the majestic peaks of the Brecon Beacons. Our approach to the building had to be mindful of the sensitive surroundings and its historic nature whilst achieving an increase in floor area and a complete refurbishment of the property for the family. There was a clear opportunity to develop the building in two sections: a sensitive restoration of a traditional Welsh farmhouse whilst allowing us to design a contemporary rear extension.
