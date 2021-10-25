CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chai de la Borderie House / Office Zola architectes

By Curated by Paula Pintos
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkshop, Houses, Renovation • Salles-sur-Mer, France. Text description provided by the architects. For this restoration project of an old cellar into a living space and workshop, it is proposed to articulate the two parts of the building, one inhabited and the other in the making via an extension slipped between the...

