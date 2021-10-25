Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues and an eating disorder. No one is too small to make a difference. That's what climate activist Greta Thunberg has always maintained. Ever since the teen was first propelled to international stardom in 2018, Thunberg has inevitably been subjected to intense scrutiny. From critics questioning her perceived unconventional appearance and family background to trolls spreading baseless conspiracy theories, it's not easy being Greta. But she is so much more than the "elfin-like and earnest" climate savior that the media often depicts her as.
The Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has told the BBC there's a big difference between her public and private identities. Speaking to the BBC's global science correspondent Rebecca Morelle ahead of the COP26 climate summit, she also talked about what she hoped would be achieved, and her own plans for the future.
Greta Thunberg has called on banks to "stop funding our destruction", ahead of the UN COP26 climate summit. The teenage Swedish climate activist is in London to take part in protests demanding the financial system stops funding fossil fuel projects. She told the BBC's Andrew Marr that "change is possible"...
The hype over the Glasgow climate summit is the usual over-the-top nonsense, exemplified by John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, calling it the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.” In reality, it’s a rally for idiocy. Climate change is real but not remotely the...
Greta Thunberg was mobbed by press and activists as she arrived in Glasgow by train to attend the Cop26 summit. The climate change champion appeared on the streets of the Scottish city on Saturday evening, having taken a train from London Euston. "Finally in Glasgow for the COP26! And thank...
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who sensationally became the face of the global climate movement through her series of Fridays for Future school strikes, arrived in Glasgow on Saturday evening ahead of Cop26 - but says she has not “officially” been invited to the summit.Prior to her arrival at Glasgow Central after taking the train from London Euston, Ms Thunberg, 18, had recorded an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr in which she said how welcome she was at the gathering of world leaders remained “very unclear”.“I think that many people might be scared that if they invite too...
Greta Thunberg “Rickrolled” a climate concert in Sweden — belting out Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” in front of a screaming crowd of teenagers. The teen climate activist also busted out some awkward dance moves as she hollered off-key into the microphone at Climate Live, a youth-led concert for action on climate change, in Stockholm on Saturday.
Greta Thunberg has invited Glasgow workers who plan on striking during Cop26 to join her in a protest march through the city. The Swedish activist wrote on Twitter that she would take part in the Climate Strike march from Kelvingrove Park to George Square. She wrote: “On Friday Nov 5...
Climate change demonstrators took to the streets in anticipation of the United Nations’ COP26 Climate summit that begins this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg was among those who gathered outside the London offices of Standard Chartered Bank. They’re calling for financial institutions to stop making investments in fossil fuels.
Angering people can be necessary as part of environmental demonstrations and people in countries like the UK where protest is allowed have more responsibility to do so, activist Greta Thunberg has said. The Swedish teenager was pictured surrounded by other climate activists as she arrived in Glasgow ahead of the...
GLASGOW, Scotland — The security perimeter around the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, is ironclad. It’s surrounded by metal gates, with each point of entry guarded by armed police in yellow vests, and registered attendees must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken that day and a government-issued ID card, in addition to their credentials to share space with dignitaries and world leaders. On Sunday, the discovery of an unaccompanied bag led to an hourlong lockdown in which no one could enter.
Young climate activists from across the world took to the streets of Glasgow on Monday to demand faster action from world leaders arriving at the Cop26 climate summit.Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate were among those taking part in a wave of demos across Glasgow. They were joined by young environmentalists from countries including Argentina, the Philippines, Mexico and Colombia.The Fridays for Future activists denounced the actions of Boris Johnson and other leaders taking part in the first day of the UN climate conference involving 25,000 people.“Inside Cop there are politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously,”...
Given that no one else has done as much to help preserve life on Earth, it seems odd that Greta Thunberg seemed not to have been invited to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, she admitted that she didn’t actually know if she was supposed to be there or not: “I don’t know. It’s very unclear. Not officially.”
GLASGOW, Scotland — At this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference, few world leaders and celebrities are commanding more attention than 18-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Though not officially invited to attend the conference, Thunberg was mobbed by fans when she arrived by train in Glasgow. "I think that many...
