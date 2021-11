Head coach Kliff Kingsbury might be away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, but that doesn't mean he is not communicating with the team. "Having Zoom has been great for us," defensive coordinator coach Vance Joseph said Monday, the day after the Cardinals beat the Browns. "It's like being in the same room. So, as far as the game plan, practice preparation stuff, and team meetings go– he can still do that stuff.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO