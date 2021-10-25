CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul calls for Fauci's firing over 'lack of judgment'

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5EsX_0cbVIywd00

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called for Anthony Fauci to be fired over a “lack of judgment,” contending that President Biden ’s chief medical adviser lied about research the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded in Wuhan, China.

“He should be fired,” Paul told Mike Allen during an interview with “Axios on HBO” that aired Sunday.

“The thing is, is just for lack of judgment of nothing else, and I, you know, he's probably never going to admit that he lied, he's going to continue to dissemble and try to work around the truth and massage the truth,” he added.

Paul’s comments are the latest in a feud with Fauci that has been bubbling for months, at times face-to-face during Senate committee hearings. Last month, the senator said Fauci deserves a five-year prison sentence for lying to Congress.

The call for Fauci to be fired came after Lawrence Tabak, the principal deputy director at the NIH, penned a letter to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, last week that revealed new details regarding an NIH grant to EcoHealth Alliance, which conducted an experiment at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to the letter, unpublished data showed that laboratory mice infected with one bat coronavirus became sicker than those infected with a different bat coronavirus.

Tabak said that while that finding was “an unexpected result of the research,” the viruses examined in the experiment “were genetically very distant from SARS-CoV-2.”

Paul said the letter shows that the experiment involved gain of function research.

“In the letter they acknowledge that yes, the viruses did gain in function, they became more dangerous. So they've created a virus that doesn't exist in nature to become more dangerous, that is gain of function,” Paul said.

“Now they try to justify it by saying well it was an unexpected result. I'm not sure I buy that. Think about it you take an unknown virus, you combine it with another virus and you get a super virus. You have no idea whether it gains functions or loses function, that's what the experiment is, but I don't know how anybody could argue that that's not gain of function research,” he added.

Upon the publication of the letter, Paul tweeted “ ‘I told you so’ doesn’t even begin to cover it here.”

Top health officials, however, are rejecting that interpretation. NIH Director Francis Collins told The Washington Post in an interview last week that the experiment did not include “gain of function” research.

Fauci responded to Paul’s comments during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, saying he “totally disagree[s] with Sen. Paul."

“The funding at the Wuhan Institute was to be able to determine what is out there in the environment, in bat viruses in China. And the research was very strictly under what we call a framework of oversight of the type of research,” Fauci said.

“And under those conditions which we have explained very, very clearly, does not constitute research of gain of function of concern. There are people who interpret it that way, but when you look at the framework under which the guidance is, that is not the case. So I have to respectfully disagree with Senator Paul. He is not correct that we lied or misled the Congress. It's just not correct,” he added.

Fauci also said it is “molecularly impossible” for the viruses studied in the Wuhan experiment to turn into SARS-CoV-2 “because they were distant enough molecularly that no matter what you did to them, they could never, ever become SARS-CoV-2.”

“And yet when people talk about gain of function, they make that implication which I think is unconscionable to do, to say, well, maybe that research led to SARS-CoV-2. You can ask any person of good faith who’s a virologist, and they will tell you, absolutely clearly, that that would be molecularly impossible,” he added.

Paul, however, told Allen he thinks people throughout the U.S. are “very disturbed at how much he’s lied.” When pressed on Congress’s next steps considering the low odds of Biden firing Fauci, Paul pointed to congressional investigations and hearings.

“We're calling for an investigation and hearings on this, we've been calling for that for months. But you're right, there's been a great deal of resistance on the Democrat side, but would we not want to know the origin of the virus, and to know if it came from a lab, particularly since this research still goes on,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Beast

Charles Booker, a ‘Black Guy From the Hood,’ Wants Rand Paul’s Seat

Former Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker does not like Sen. Rand Paul. Not just because Booker is vying for Paul’s Senate seat in this week’s election, but also because he doesn’t feel like Paul represents Kentucky. “My ancestors were lynched in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can’t hide anymore, Rand Paul,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdrb.com

Sen. Rand Paul introduces 'Tax-Free Education Act'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last week, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said he had an idea to make student loans 100% tax deductible. On Thursday, Paul introduced the "Tax-Free Education Act," which would provide the deduction to any American who pays for college or K-12 tuition and associated expenses. “Financing education...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
Daily Mail

Rand Paul slams Fauci for NIH funding of 'deadly and unnecessary' beagle experiments and demands he is fired for Wuhan 'gain-of-function' research

Sen. Rand Paul slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday, accusing President Biden's top medical adviser of funding 'deadly and unnecessary' experiments on beagles. The senator stepped up his attacks on Fauci at the weekend, demanding that he be fired for 'lack of judgment' over research funded by his institute at the Wuhan laboratory in China which is at the center of claims COVID-19 leaked from a scientific facility.
ANIMALS
New Haven Register

'Molecularly Impossible': Fauci Blasts Rand Paul for Covid Lab Theory

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been a thorn in the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top epidemiologist, as Paul has insisted that Covid-19 was created from a lab in Wuhan, China, despite not having definitive proof. But Fauci is steadfast in his denial that the National Institutes of Health knowingly funded gain-of-function research on viruses that could have created Covid-19, telling George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, “It is molecularly impossible for those viruses that were worked on to turn into” Covid-19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

ABC’s Stephanopoulos Presses Fauci Over Rand Paul Calling for His Firing: Was US-Funded Wuhan Lab Research ‘Riskier Than We Know?’

ABC News George Stephanopoulos confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci with Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) accusations about the National Institutes of Health’s admission to accidentally funding gain-of-function research in China. For months, Paul and Fauci have gone after each other — with the senator accusing Fauci of presiding over the NIH as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Nih#Hbo#Thisweekabc#Ecohealth Alliance
Fox News

Senator Rand Paul: “I’m Against All Mandates”

This week, Sean and Rachel invite Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) to The Kitchen Table to discuss why he opposes vaccine and mask mandates, specifically for children. Senator Paul also shares his disapproval of Dr. Anthony Fauci and why he believes Dr. Fauci misled the public on the origins of the COVID-19 virus and discusses the FDA Modernization Act that would end animal testing mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Enterprise

Sen. Rand Paul joins Chamber roundtable via Zoom

From the COVID-19 mandates to supply chain and work force issues, a variety of topics were touched on briefly Monday during a roundtable discussion held by Hardin County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber capital investors, executive committee members and others gathered at the Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Bureau for the meeting,...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sen. Rand Paul welcomes Kentucky Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul welcomed Kentucky veterans traveling on an Honor Flight to our nation’s capital. He met with the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans at the Word War II Memorial. “It was a privilege to meet some of our nation’s heroes as they visited their memorials,” said Senator […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

GOP senator faces resignation calls in the wake of stock scandal

In March 2020, when Republican Sen. Richard Burr's insider-trading controversy first made headlines, the editorial board of The Charlotte Observer concluded that the allegations were so serious that the North Carolinian should resign from the Senate. "He is toxic to his party," the editors wrote nearly 20 months ago. "He...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

377K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy