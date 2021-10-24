CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jonathan Taylor TD extends Colts lead over 49ers

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continued his strong play Sunday night in the torrential downpour against the San Francisco 49ers with a touchdown run in the third quarter.

Coming off a big rush from Kwity Paye that helped force a fumble recovery on defense, the Colts got some more help from the 49ers secondary as Michael Pittman Jr. drew his second defensive pass interference call near the goal line.

Taylor then used a beautiful jump cut to go into the end zone untouched. This run also pushed him over 100 rushing yards on the night.

