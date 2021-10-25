Celtics players react to Ime Udoka's first win vs. Rockets, give their head coach a surprise post-game shower

The Boston Celtics got their first win of the 2021-22 NBA season with a 107 – 97 road victory over the Houston Rockets, which just so happens to be the very first win for new head coach Ime Udoka.

While it might not have been the prettiest or easiest win for the Celtics, big games from All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, veteran big man Al Horford and third-year swingman Grant Williams, the Udoka era is finally on track after two early losses. More than a typical win, the players were very excited to get the win for their head coach, and let Udoka know it with an impromptu celebration after the final buzzer sounded.

Multiple angles were of course captured for posterity.

The team’s Twitter account shared a clip of the celebratory post-game shower:

You can see the team also got him the game ball to hang onto as a keepsake.

Resting All-Star forward Jaylen Brown also captured his own view of the moment for his Instagram account:

True to his usual demeanor, Udoka playfully shouted that the win “took long enough” in response.

While the first two losses were certainly not the start you hoped for out of this group, there is trust and camaraderie to build on moving forward.

And they will most certainly need it when they face the as-of-yet undefeated Charlotte Hornets Monday night.

