CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics players react to Ime Udoka's first win vs. Rockets, give their head coach a surprise post-game shower

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LN6Jt_0cbVHUhA00

The Boston Celtics got their first win of the 2021-22 NBA season with a 107 – 97 road victory over the Houston Rockets, which just so happens to be the very first win for new head coach Ime Udoka.

While it might not have been the prettiest or easiest win for the Celtics, big games from All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, veteran big man Al Horford and third-year swingman Grant Williams, the Udoka era is finally on track after two early losses. More than a typical win, the players were very excited to get the win for their head coach, and let Udoka know it with an impromptu celebration after the final buzzer sounded.

Multiple angles were of course captured for posterity.

The team’s Twitter account shared a clip of the celebratory post-game shower:

You can see the team also got him the game ball to hang onto as a keepsake.

Resting All-Star forward Jaylen Brown also captured his own view of the moment for his Instagram account:

True to his usual demeanor, Udoka playfully shouted that the win “took long enough” in response.

While the first two losses were certainly not the start you hoped for out of this group, there is trust and camaraderie to build on moving forward.

And they will most certainly need it when they face the as-of-yet undefeated Charlotte Hornets Monday night.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Celtics Shower Udoka with Love After First Win

After dribbling out the clock in a 107-97 win over the Rockets Sunday night, Celtics wing Aaron Nesmith nonchalantly flipped the ball over his shoulder and let it bounce toward center court. But that ball wasn’t about to be left behind in Houston. Not on Timelord’s watch. Rob Williams sauntered...
NBA
Milford Daily News

CELTICS NOTEBOOK: Patience may be necessary early on for Ime Udoka and Celtics

Ime Udoka understands that early on in his first season at the helm of the Boston Celtics, he may need to exercise some patience. The Celtics beefed up their roster this offseason by bringing in several new additions to go along with an almost entirely new coaching staff, headlined by Udoka.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Get Ime Udoka His First Career NBA Win: ‘You Guys Took Too Long To Get It’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have won a game, therefore the Celtics have given Ime Udoka his first career victory as an NBA head coach. Boston delivered Udoka his first W with a 107-97 road victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. After two losses to start the season, the Celtics played their first complete game of the year in Houston, leaving their new head coach impressed with the all-around team effort. It also left him a little drenched, as Boston players celebrated Udoka’s first win by showering him with barrage of water bottles in the locker room. Udoka enjoyed that...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
chatsports.com

Ime Udoka: Celtics haven’t talked to Enes Kanter about Tibet comments

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Friday night that he hasn’t talked to center Enes Kanter about the player’s criticism of the Chinese government that led to the team’s games being pulled off television there. “We know it’s out there,” Udoka said before the team’s home opener...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 biggest challenges facing Ime Udoka as new head coach

The 2021-22 NBA season is upon us, and the Boston Celtics are set to start a new chapter with new head coach Ime Udoka. Coming off a disappointing and underachieving 36-36 season, the Celtics front office went through a couple of surprise changes that were necessary to shake things up a bit for a team seemed to have lost their favor as an overall team despite the transcendence of young, rising superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBA
atlanticcitynews.net

Ime Udoka, Celtics begin new era against Knicks

Ime Udoka won't have to look far Wednesday night to get an idea of how quickly a first-year head coach can make an impact on his new team. Udoka will make his NBA head-coaching debut when the Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks in the season opener for both longtime division rivals Wednesdaynight.
NBA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Udoka's first win a brief moment of joy for Celtics

The empty plastic bottles piled up at Ime Udoka’s feet. A towel flew in with zero chance of soaking up any of the ongoing tsunami. Amid the clapping and celebratory roar for Udoka’s first victory as a head coach, Dennis Schroder’s arms motored like a human windmill as he excitedly sprayed water in Udoka’s general direction. A pair of game shorts hilariously came flying at the coach at the end of it all.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Celtics Wire
Popculture

Nia Long Opens up About Fiance Ime Udoka Becoming Head Coach of Boston Celtics (Exclusive)

Ime Udoka is the new head coach of the Boston Celtics, and the team recently just won its first game of the season. And while the players seem to love Udoka, his No. 1 fan is his fiancée, Hollywood superstar Nia Long. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Long who shared her reaction when she learned that Udoka was hired by the Celtics.
NBA
Union Leader

Five boldish Celtics predictions ahead of NBA opening night as Boston looks to surprise under Ime Udoka

The Celtics lived through a transformational offseason, and while expectations aren’t exactly title contender, they’ve finally arrived to the regular season. Boston opens its season against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Madison Square Garden, returning some normality to the league. Fans are back in the stands, the schedule returns to 82 games and there won’t be any more asterisks to a season because of the pandemic.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will start, play in Wednesday’s season opener against New York, per Ime Udoka

NEW YORK — The Celtics are a step closer to full strength and they’ll have both their All-Stars available for Wednesday’s season opener against the Knicks. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown, who was questionable for the game, will play in the 7:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden. Udoka added Brown will likely see shorter stretches of minutes after having to go through his 10-day quarantine.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Middletown Press

Raptors beat Celtics 115-83, spoil Udoka's home opener

BOSTON (AP) — Raptors coach Nick Nurse didn't think Scottie Barnes played that badly in his first NBA game. Just in case, though, he had a chat with the rookie. “I did talk to him a couple of times in between the games. But I just said ‘You did fine, man. Just keep doing what you’re doing,’” Nurse said Friday night after Barnes broke out with 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 115-83 victory over the Boston Celtics.
NBA
NESN

Ime Udoka Has Yet To Name Celtics Captains; Here’s Why

Ime Udoka hoped to designate captains by now. The Boston Celtics didn’t quite have any veteran leadership last season, and the first-time head coach wanted to nip that in the bud early. But even the most carefully laid plans get broken, and some preseason adversity has prevented him from getting...
NBA
NESN

Here’s What Ime Udoka Told Celtics After Being Booed In Home Opener

Ime Udoka probably didn’t anticipate his first time coaching at TD Garden would lead to the Boston Celtics being booed off the court. But that was the scene at TD Garden as they dropped a 115-83 result to the Toronto Raptors to fall to 0-2 on the season. Certainly, Celtics...
NBA
NESN

What’s Impressed Ime Udoka About Grant Williams Early In Celtics Season

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has put together a nice start to his third campaign, most notably tying his career-high Sunday in a win over the Houston Rockets. Williams, who made five of his seven 3-point attempts in the 107-97 victory, now has scored 15 points or more in a pair of early-season games. His production has followed his opportunity as Williams has played 31 minutes in each of those two contests.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Ime Udoka on blowout loss to Raptors: “they punked us”

Before tipoff Friday night, the Celtics announced a handful of special guests that were in town for the home opener to the NBA’s 75th season. Brian Scalabrine and Cedric Maxwell, members of the TV and radio broadcast team, were obviously at TD Garden. Leon Powe works as a Community Ambassador and was in attendance, too. Eight-time champ Satch Sanders blessed the parquet with his presence. Danny Ainge and Paul Pierce, fresh off of his Hall of Fame induction this summer and election on to the 75th Anniversary Team, were also in the house.
NBA
NESN

Ime Udoka Offers Insight On Managing Jaylen Brown’s Minutes In Return

Jaylen Brown most certainly didn’t take it easy in his return to the lineup. After missing the front end of Boston’s back-to-back Sunday against the Houston Rockets due to left patella tendinopathy, Brown re-joined the Celtics’ starting lineup Monday and erupted in the 140-129 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s stern message amid Boston fans booing team

The Boston Celtics are not off to a good start this season. Ime Udoka and his new team have now lost two games in a row. The first Celtic loss was a double-overtime thriller on the road against the New York Knicks. This one, though, was a lot more rough: they were thoroughly blown out by the Toronto Raptors at home. The Celtics performance was not at all appreciated by the home crowd, who began booing the team.
NBA
chatsports.com

9 takeaways as Celtics earn first win of Ime Udoka’s tenue

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics beat the Rockets 107-97 on Sunday to earn the first win of Ime Udoka’s career as a head coach. 1. The Celtics soaked Udoka (and the game ball) with water in the locker room after the win. “I told the guys it’s overdue,”...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy