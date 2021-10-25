CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

New vaccinations remain low in past week

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 8 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — While vaccinations for children ages 5-11 may be approved in coming weeks, unvaccinated state residents are showing little interest in getting shots.

The state’s vaccination rate inched up slightly this week by 0.3% of Wisconsin residents that received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services shows roughly 57.6% of all Wisconsin residents have received their first vaccine dose, through Friday. That is up from the 0.2% increase from week ago, which tied the state’s all-time low.

With Pfizer announcing Friday that its vaccine is showing a 90.7% efficacy in children ages 5-11, it is likely that vaccine will be approved in coming weeks. However, it is unclear if that will kick-start stalled vaccination rates in Wisconsin.

Among western Wisconsin counties, Rusk County led with a 0.5% increase, while several other area counties were tied with the state’s rate. With 62% of its residents with at least one dose, Trempealeau County is the only area in western Wisconsin ahead of the state’s rate.

Rusk (38.6%), Clark (33.9%) and Taylor (32.4%) counties are the only areas in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Rusk County recorded its 34th overall COVID-19-related death on Friday, including 17 (or 50% of the county’s overall deaths) since June 1, when vaccines were widely available. At 239.8 deaths per 100,000 residents, Rusk County has among the highest death rates in the state, and is well ahead of the state average of 143.3 deaths per 100,000.

Rates in Barron (201.1) and Clark (207.1) counties are also among 16 Wisconsin counties averaging more than 200 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Statewide vaccinations

Dane County continues to lead the state in vaccinations, at 74.4% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.2% from a week ago. Dane County has the second-lowest death rate per capita in Wisconsin, at 63.1 fatalities per 100,000 residents. Also, 15 of the state’s 72 counties have now reached the 60% threshold of residents with at least one shot, with Washburn County reaching that mark this week.

Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.35 million residents, up from 3.33 million residents (57.3%) last week, and up from 3.32 million people (57.1%) two weeks ago.

Roughly 3.19 million Wisconsinites (54.8%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.17 million (54.5%) a week ago.

However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate, and is falling further behind. About 66.2% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 79.2% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 57.2% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.

About 68.7% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 68.4% last week. Eau Claire (67%), Chippewa (63.9%) and Dunn (52.7%) counties all trail the state’s adult vaccination rate.

Roughly 86.2% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 74.2% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.

In a breakdown by race, 55.9% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.5%, American Indian population at 41.7%, and Black population at 35%. About 14.2% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

New Wyoming COVID-19 Hospital High Amid Low Vaccination Rate

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The coronavirus has hospitalized more people in Wyoming than at any point in the COVID-19 pandemic, with one public health officer saying the situation is “like a war zone” at one of the state's biggest hospitals. Wyoming hospitals had 249 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, topping the...
WYOMING STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin hits a new low in COVID-19 vaccines administered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You would have to go back to the very first week of COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin to find a lower number of doses administered than last week, state Department of Health Services’ data show Monday. There were 26,003 COVID-19 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites during the week...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
Government
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Chippewa Falls, WI
Health
altamontenterprise.com

Week LXXXV: County officials urge vaccination as COVID cases remain high

ALBANY COUNTY — Since peaking at the start of September, the number of daily new COVID-19 cases this week continued to decline nationwide but in Albany County on Monday officials held their first press briefing since Sept. 3 to sound the alarm on increasing local rates of infection, hospitalization, and deaths as cold weather and the holiday season approach.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 14,616 New COVID Cases, 183 Deaths, 348K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 14,616 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 183 additional deaths and over 348,196 new vaccine doses administered. In all, 1,695,524 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 25,771 confirmed COVID fatalities.
ILLINOIS STATE
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Race
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
washingtoninformer.com

Nearly a Third of Maryland’s COVID Deaths in Past 6 Weeks Among Fully Vaccinated: Health Dept.

Roughly 30% of Maryland residents who died from coronavirus-related illnesses between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15 were fully vaccinated, the state health department said. Of the 649 deaths in that period, 195 were of those who had been vaccinated, though the department said many who died also had underlying health conditions, Baltimore’s WBAL-TV reported.
MARYLAND STATE
KFVS12

14,616 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,616 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 183 additional deaths. That’s since the last reporting on Friday, October 22. Of Illinois’ total population, 69 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54 percent of Illinois’...
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

COVID-19 cases hold steady this past week in Fayette Co–Update on area vaccinations and state numbers

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fayette County stayed steady this past week. The Fayette County Health Department reported on Monday there were 49 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fayette County in the week period from October 25th through October 31st. That compares to 48 cases in the previous week’s report. There have now been a total of 4,383 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County. There are now 65 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county, as well–that is up 1 from last week’s report.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
wwnytv.com

Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE (KING) - A woman in Washington state died from a rare blood clotting syndrome after getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say this is the first death of its kind in the state. Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died Sept. 7 from what...
WASHINGTON STATE
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
193
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy