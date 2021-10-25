New vaccinations remain low in past week

CHIPPEWA FALLS — While vaccinations for children ages 5-11 may be approved in coming weeks, unvaccinated state residents are showing little interest in getting shots.

The state’s vaccination rate inched up slightly this week by 0.3% of Wisconsin residents that received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services shows roughly 57.6% of all Wisconsin residents have received their first vaccine dose, through Friday. That is up from the 0.2% increase from week ago, which tied the state’s all-time low.

With Pfizer announcing Friday that its vaccine is showing a 90.7% efficacy in children ages 5-11, it is likely that vaccine will be approved in coming weeks. However, it is unclear if that will kick-start stalled vaccination rates in Wisconsin.

Among western Wisconsin counties, Rusk County led with a 0.5% increase, while several other area counties were tied with the state’s rate. With 62% of its residents with at least one dose, Trempealeau County is the only area in western Wisconsin ahead of the state’s rate.

Rusk (38.6%), Clark (33.9%) and Taylor (32.4%) counties are the only areas in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Rusk County recorded its 34th overall COVID-19-related death on Friday, including 17 (or 50% of the county’s overall deaths) since June 1, when vaccines were widely available. At 239.8 deaths per 100,000 residents, Rusk County has among the highest death rates in the state, and is well ahead of the state average of 143.3 deaths per 100,000.

Rates in Barron (201.1) and Clark (207.1) counties are also among 16 Wisconsin counties averaging more than 200 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Statewide vaccinations

Dane County continues to lead the state in vaccinations, at 74.4% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.2% from a week ago. Dane County has the second-lowest death rate per capita in Wisconsin, at 63.1 fatalities per 100,000 residents. Also, 15 of the state’s 72 counties have now reached the 60% threshold of residents with at least one shot, with Washburn County reaching that mark this week.

Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.35 million residents, up from 3.33 million residents (57.3%) last week, and up from 3.32 million people (57.1%) two weeks ago.

Roughly 3.19 million Wisconsinites (54.8%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.17 million (54.5%) a week ago.

However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate, and is falling further behind. About 66.2% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 79.2% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 57.2% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.

About 68.7% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 68.4% last week. Eau Claire (67%), Chippewa (63.9%) and Dunn (52.7%) counties all trail the state’s adult vaccination rate.

Roughly 86.2% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 74.2% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.

In a breakdown by race, 55.9% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.5%, American Indian population at 41.7%, and Black population at 35%. About 14.2% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”