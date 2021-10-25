CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What did you play this weekend, enthusiasts?

By Andrew Rockett
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother weekend is behind us, and if you were lucky, you found the time to sink your teeth into a game or two. What did that entail for you? Whether you were knee-deep in the latest release or cruising through your backlog, let’s hear what you got...

Nintendo Enthusiast

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate newcomer tournament starts this Friday

After three wonderful years, the journey is finally over for Super Smash Bros Ultimate (likely much to the relief of Masahiro Sakurai). The game is definitely an ambitious crossover title, featuring characters from all sorts of iconic franchises. We have been reacting to fighter reveals since 2018, resulting in the explosion of the internet, multiple times may I add. To celebrate the end of the announcement cycle, the next online tournament for Super Smash Bros Ultimate will feature every single newcomer. This will include Inkling all the way up to the recently released Sora, which is a fantastic way to wrap things up. At the moment, we’re unsure if this will be the last online tournament; however, we hope that Nintendo continues to support Smash Ultimate with in-game events like this newcomer one.
Death’s Door, an acclaimed Zelda-like adventure, hits Switch next month

Today at the mostly boring PlayStation State of Play, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Acid Nerve showed up to announce that Death’s Door is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with a release date of November 23, 2021 — and then they immediately announced separately that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch that same day. Death’s Door first launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC this past July, where it received a terrific critical reception as a top-down adventure with gameplay akin to that of The Legend of Zelda. The game was truly an unexpected darling of the summer months, and it should find an excellent new home on Switch.
What is your favorite “spooky” Nintendo game?

Halloween is just a few days away. Many gamers are certain to be celebrating the occasion with a horror game or two, or maybe a less scary game that still nails fun Halloween vibes. Do you have a “spooky” Nintendo game that you love more than the rest? Your answer could include actual horror games that have shown up on Nintendo systems, such as Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, or it could include beloved, less scary classics like Luigi’s Mansion.
Have you picked up Metroid Dread? Has it lived up to the hype for you?

Released recently to major fanfare, marking a triumphant return for the long-dormant 2D line of Metroid titles. With its hotly anticipated release and the sales power of the Switch, the game seems poised to break series sales record in no time, and its strong reception suggests that it could be looking at a couple of awards at the TGAs later this year. Have you picked up the game yet? If so, how do you feel about it? Do you agree with the hype and praise?
Nintendo just released a free Metroid Dread demo on Switch eShop

Loyal Metroid fans waited 19 years for an all-new 2D entry in the franchise, and their patience was rewarded earlier this month. Metroid Dread launched to positive reviews and strong sales numbers, and it looks like the series is primed to become more popular than ever. If you’re still on the fence about picking it up, Nintendo is giving you the chance to try it out. They’ve just released a Metroid Dread demo on Switch eShop, so you can dip your toes in for free.
1987 isometric puzzle game Head Over Heels out now on Switch

QUByte Interactive and Piko Interactive have teamed up to bring Head Over Heels to Switch. The game is an isometric puzzle game that was initially released on 8-bit home computers in 1987. The game stars two characters, Head and Heels, who have been locked inside of a foreboding castle. Players will have to use each character and their special abilities to solve puzzles escape their imprisonment. If that sounds interesting to you, take a look at the trailer below:
Rage of the Dragons, a Neo Geo fighting game, coming to Switch

Publisher QUByte Interactive announced yesterday that they are bringing 2002 Neo Geo tag-team fighter Rage of the Dragons to Switch and other platforms. Originally published by SNK, the tag-team fighter will join a handful of other SNK games on the system. You can check out a trailer for the game below.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gets 1.3.0 update

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the popular Musou spinoff prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, just received an update to version 1.3.0. The update mostly hits on some behind-the-scenes stuff such as squashing a few bugs, including one that prevented progress in the game, and making a few adjustments to prepare for Expansion Pass Wave 2 (which follows up the Expansion Pass released in May).
“Discover the Hunter” in the new Metroid Dread trailer

Is making waves on Nintendo Switch, pulling down positive reviews and strong sales numbers. Nintendo is looking to keep that hype going with the newest Metroid Dread trailer, titled “Discover the Hunter.” It recaps some of the terrifying foes Samus has overcome in the past before highlighting just how dangerous the EMMI robots are in hew latest adventure. You can check it out by clicking below!
Microids unveils Grendizer game for Switch

Developer Endroad and publisher Microids revealed yesterday that they are working on a game based on Grendizer, a Japanese robot manga and anime. The game is slated for a 2023 launch on Switch and other platforms. Very little is known about the game at this time, but we did receive a short teaser trailer and a bit of discussion about the game’s early development and goals.
Hellish: Retro FPS Dusk gets a spooky launch trailer for Nintendo Switch

The day has finally arrived. Dusk, a retro-style FPS that brings Quake and Doom to mind, has hit the Nintendo Switch digitally through the eShop. In honor of the occasion, Nintendo itself has put out a launch trailer for Dusk via YouTube. And to the delight of gamers the world over, it’s appropriately frantic and gory.
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania review for Nintendo Switch

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania marks the long-awaited return to form for the wayward marble-rolling franchise on Nintendo Switch. Even if a few missteps and confusing feature omissions keep the game from besting the originals, the sheer convenience and incredible amount of content make Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania the definitive entry point for the series.
Mario Party Superstars review roundup – Metascore ties series best

Mario Party Superstars is out today in all of its palm-busting glory, and early reviews on the game have trickled in. So far, the results are actually pretty positive; at the time of writing, the game currently holds a Metascore of 79 after 46 reviews. If that score holds, then Mario Party Superstars ties the original Mario Party for the best critical reception in series history. Not too shabby, though I am surprised that not a single Mario Party game has ever secured a Metascore above 80. To see how individual outlets are weighing in on Mario Party Superstars, check out a few highlighted reviews below.
Roguelike RPG Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic set for Switch

Per publisher Headup Games and developer The Bitfather, Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic is set to release on Switch next week on Friday, November 5. The game is a roguelike RPG that aims to deliver an old-school experience loaded with content, including over thirty different hero classes, four unlockable campaigns (each with a unique final dungeon and boss), and loads of procedurally generated weapons such as spears, spells, and axes. You can see the game in action with the trailer below, and then you can read on for a bit more detail on the game.
The Humans, an early ’90s puzzle platformer, making a comeback on Switch

To pair with their recent revival of Head Over Heels, publisher QUByte Interactive and Piko Interactive are already planning on reviving another retro puzzle title on Switch: The Humans. In the game, you dictate the actions of a tribe of early humans. Using limited tools and loads of wit, the player is tasked with helping their humans survive all sorts of hazards and move efficiently throughout the day. The early ’90s puzzler will be revived on Switch with a few improved quality of life features, such as a save system, an improved interface, and filter selection options. To see the game in action, take a look at yesterday’s announcement trailer:
Wild Dogs, a 2D platformer with loads of action and “bizarre” boss fights, headed to Switch

Wild Dogs, an action-packed 2D platformer oozing with charm, action, and goo, is slated to release on Switch in 2022. Publisher QUByte Interactive confirmed as much yesterday in a presentation. While we do have a few tidbits about the game and its mechanics to share, this is one of those titles that is best viewed in action, so be sure to check out the trailer below.
PSA: Three more places Metroid Dread sometimes crashes

Metroid Dread is a smash hit for Nintendo, but as with most new games, some bugs have been discovered after launch. Most are minor and will likely go untouched, but a few negatively impact the gameplay experience. Nintendo has already patched out one particularly glaring issue that caused the game to crash quite near the end, robbing players of the final cutscene. We may need another patch soon, as there are at least three other places where Metroid Dread seems to crash with regularity.
What is the best game you have played this year?

We are nearing the final two months of 2021, so it is almost time to start thinking about Game of the Year nominations, “best of” awards, and more. Today, I’m asking for the best game you have played so far in 2021. It does not have to be a game that released in 2021, just one that you played for the first time this year.
