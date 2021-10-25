What did you play this weekend, enthusiasts?

After three wonderful years, the journey is finally over for Super Smash Bros Ultimate (likely much to the relief of Masahiro Sakurai). The game is definitely an ambitious crossover title, featuring characters from all sorts of iconic franchises. We have been reacting to fighter reveals since 2018, resulting in the explosion of the internet, multiple times may I add. To celebrate the end of the announcement cycle, the next online tournament for Super Smash Bros Ultimate will feature every single newcomer. This will include Inkling all the way up to the recently released Sora, which is a fantastic way to wrap things up. At the moment, we’re unsure if this will be the last online tournament; however, we hope that Nintendo continues to support Smash Ultimate with in-game events like this newcomer one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO