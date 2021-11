LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Do you think or know you have the cutest pet in Arkansas? Well, now you could possibly win money and have your pet be declared the cutest for the state. Enter for a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card from THV11 and Kiko's Kountry RV by uploading a photo of your pet and competing in Wake Up Central's Cutest Pet in Arkansas!

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO