CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Honor WWII Veteran During Game for Service and Loyalty to the Team

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s one World War II veteran out there who has watched a lot of New York Giants football. And on Sunday, the team honored him for his service and loyalty. Francis Ryan is from Sheepshead Bay, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. The 94-year-old is a proud World War II vet...

outsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Seattle Times

Panthers and Giants meet in game between struggling teams

CAROLINA (3-3) at NY GIANTS (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Panthers by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 3-3; Giants 2-4. SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 7-4. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Giants 33-31, Oct. 7, 2018 at Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost to...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants: Week 7 Storylines to Watch

That's right, as much as Giants fans probably wish the 2021 season would end already, given the team's current state, no one could be blamed if they are eyeballing the draft. Alas, the Giants 2021 season isn't about to be canceled because the Giants railcar has fallen off the tracks. No, head coach Joe Judge is determined to try and salvage what's left of a season that started out looking so promising but which has begun imploding before everyone's eyes.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Carolina Panthers

Pickin' It: Carolina at New York Giants in Week 7

Carolina (3-3) travels to New York (1-5) as both teams look for a much-needed victory. With a number of Giants players on the injury report, the Panthers had nearly a clean sweep in this week's picks. Our good friends at Sports Illustrated couldn't be bothered to reach a consensus. *Certain...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Are the New York Giants the NFC’s Most Disappointing Team?

The franchise last reached the playoffs in 2016. Led by quarterback Eli Manning and a rebuilt defense that was getting the job done, the New York Giants finished 11-5 and captured a wild card berth. But the team was routed by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The club...
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Panthers look to snap 3-game skid against New York Giants

Two of the NFL’s top running backs should be facing off Sunday – but that won’t be the case in New York, where the Panthers will take on the Giants at MetLife stadium. Christian McCaffrey remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Giants star Saquan Barkley has a sprained ankle. Regardless of who’s on the […]
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs open as 10-point favorites for Week 8 game against New York Giants

The 3-4 Chiefs host the 2-5 Giants on Monday Night Football. return home in Week 8 for their third of five primetime games in 2021. Kansas City hosts the New York Giants (+10) for Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have opened up as 10-point favorites, according to DraftKings sportsbook. in Week 7, but they lost 27-3. The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers (+2.5) in their Week 7 game, 25-3, improving to 2-5.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gifford
College Football News

Carolina vs New York Giants Prediction, Game Preview

Carolina vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24. Record: Carolina (3-3), New York Giants (1-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Carolina vs New York Giants Game Preview. Why Carolina Will Win. The...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants: Matchups, predictions as two struggling teams face off in Week 7

This Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants matchup gives us the tantalizing battle of two teams fighting to remain involved in the playoff race. However, there are several subplots here as well. In Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, we have two QBs clawing for their NFL futures. Meanwhile, in New York, Joe Judge and his coaching staff are on the hot seat, and questions are starting to be asked of Matt Rhule in Carolina as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Yankee Stadium#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Post#James Madison High School#The United States Army#Allied#The American Theater
Carolina Panthers

Postgame Transcripts: Week 7 at New York Giants

Opening statement:Congratulations to New York, (Giants Head Coach) Joe Judge, they thoroughly got after us today. Unbelievably disappointed in our coaching staff and myself and our players and the entire Carolina Panthers. I thought the defense hung tough for a while, but in the end, some really well-thought out but simple things that they did beat us. Offensively, other than that first drive, that was not a very good day in any shape or form. Obviously, I pulled (Panthers Quarterback) Sam (Darnold) in the game. I just felt like we needed some sort of a spark. Not that anything was necessarily him, I think it's all of them. Hoping (Panthers Quarterback) PJ (Walker) would go out there and make a run or do something to kind of get us going. Sam will be our quarterback next week. He'll be our quarterback moving forward. In a game like that and I called a fake punt at the minus-15 or 20-yard line the first half trying to get us going and we checked out of it. (Safety Jeremy) Chinn checked out of it. This is obviously not anywhere good enough. I'll answer anything you guys ask today, but at the end of the day, I don't know if we realize the position that we're in. You can tell New York certainly recognized after last week the position they were in, that their backs were against the wall. They had a sense of urgency that we did not have. We'll find that this week. We'll have to find that this week moving forward. We're getting ready to play Atlanta. We can't continue to go out, and we were not the tougher team today and that's a credit to the Giants. Coming off what happened to them last week, they showed up to play today at a high level and we were not good enough.
NFL
The Guardian

The Giants remain New York City’s best NFL team. But that’s faint praise

Three days after he compared himself to the head of a stinking fish, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge led his team to victory on Sunday. Call him the Sturgeon General. His defense played so well that the opponent benched their quarterback (the achievement was tempered by the fact that the quarterback in question was Sam Darnold, who has recaptured the lousy form that saw him traded from the New York Jets).
NFL
Merced Sun-Star

Will the Las Vegas Raiders Nov. 7 game against the New York Giants be on TV in Fresno?

The Las Vegas Raiders will be back on Fresno local network television when they return from the bye Nov. 7. The Raiders visit the New York Giants for a game at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. PST. And yes, the game is scheduled to be on in the Fresno TV market, this time on KGPE 47, the usual home of the Raiders, according to TV Guide listings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
pff.com

NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 20, New York Giants 17

The shorthanded New York Giants put up a valiant effort on the road in Arrowhead Stadium, but Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs offense down the field to set up a Harrison Butker go-ahead field goal with 1:07 remaining in the game. The Giants couldn’t get into field goal range on their final drive to tie the game and ultimately fell to the Chiefs, 20-17.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Have a Chance to Make a Statement Game vs. Chiefs

Despite what they say about the Kansas City Chiefs, the opportunity is there for the New York Giants to deliver what could potentially be a knockout punch to the defending AFC champions. The Giants, who, as they have always done under head coach Joe Judge, have said all the right...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

278K+
Followers
28K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy