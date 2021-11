He was a star on The Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974, so Barry Williams definitely knows why the well-known family sitcom is so attention-catching even decades later. During his 2019 interview with The New York Post, Williams revealed one reason why the show is so unique. “What is unique about The Brady Bunch is that it came along at a time when the entire complexion of TV was changing with entry of cable.”

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO