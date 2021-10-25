‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Is Counting Down the Days Until Season 4 Premiere

Like millions of “Yellowstone” fans, “Yellowstone” star Finn Little is ready for Season 4 to premiere.

The Aussie actor posted an update to his Instagram account on Sunday counting down the days until the two-hour season premiere drops.

“14 miles ’til ‘Carter’ gets to the @yellowstone ranch!” Little captioned the post, including a photo of himself as Carter, the tough youngster who appears on the Dutton Ranch in Season 4.

Finn Little Joins the Cast as Carter in Season 4

Little is one of several actors who joined the “Yellowstone” cast for Season 4, but unlike the others, who have recurring roles, he is reportedly going to be a series regular. That means Carter likely finds a home on the Dutton Ranch.

In one recent trailer, Little shows up riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle, a cigarette dangling from his mouth. He’s clearly a little rough around the edges. But is he as battered as young Rip Wheeler (Kyle Red Silverstein), who showed up in the Dutton barn as a youngster caked in dirt and blood?

In another video clip, we see Carter talking to Walker (Ryan Bingham) on the Dutton Ranch. Among other things, the clip reveals that Carter carries a knife, a precaution he’s evidently learned from as-yet-untold bad experiences in his past.

“Life kinda robbed me of my options,” the precocious youth explains to Walker.

Will adult Rip (Cole Hauser) see himself in Carter? Will Beth (Kelly Reilly) survive to take him in as the son she never had? Or will Carter be drawn to other people on the ranch? “Yellowstone” fans will soon find out.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Is Due Out Next Month

As Little points out, there are just two weeks to go until “Yellowstone” Season 4 premieres. The two-hour premiere airs Sunday, Nov. 7, exclusively on the Paramount Network.

By the time Season 3 ended, “Yellowstone” had claimed the mantle of cable’s No. 1 drama. And fans won’t want to miss Season 4. That’s not just because it promises to resolve the epic Season 3 cliffhanger that drew 7.6 million total viewers. It’s also because “Yellowstone” is a time-limited series.

Series co-creator Taylor Sheridan told Deadline last year that he doesn’t want to extend the series indefinitely, or even for a dozen seasons, the way some procedurals run. He said he sees it lasting for about six seasons.

“Can that be another two seasons beyond this?” he said in the summer of 2020. “It could. I don’t see this as a procedural show. So, it’s not something that we could extend indefinitely. I don’t think anyone would want to do that; you’d cheapen the product. I haven’t had that conversation with the network or the studio yet.”

Fortunately, Sheridan doesn’t envision sending off the Duttons on a depressing note. He said he sees the series finale, which he already has mapped out, ending on “an upswing.” In the meantime, “Yellowstone” fans can tune in for the beautiful backdrop, epic storytelling, great acting and high-caliber production that the show brings. After all, it won’t last forever.