At the intersection of evolving NIL policies and explosive NFT growth, Tim Tebow-founded Campus Legends will put out its first set of school and athlete-licensed college sports digital collectibles starting this week. Fittingly, Campus Legends is beginning with the Florida Gators. Tebow’s 2008 national championship team will be featured in the drop, joined by current and former players across football, baseball, gymnastics and softball. Michigan State collectibles will also soon be available via a mix of packs, single-item sales and auctions. Campus Legends cofounder Kyle Roosen said the idea for the startup first emerged this spring, when other companies contacted Tebow about...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO