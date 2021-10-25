Storm Totals: Atmospheric river brings foot of rain to parts of Bay Area

Our atmospheric river delivered inches of rain to the Bay Area causing widespread flooding on roads and on streams and creeks.

In parts of Marin County we have seen more than a foot of rain.

Kentfield has received more than 12" in the last 24 hours and it continues to rain.

Yountville saw more than 8" of rain. Much of the North Bay has seen 4"-8".

San Francisco, the East Bay and Peninsula also got soaked. Both San Francisco and Oakland received close to 4" of rain in the last 24 hours.

Danville saw close to 6" of rain while Redwood City surpassed 3."

Police drove through San Anselmo to clear the streets and tell businesses to close up for the day.

The South Bay had been largely quiet Sunday in terms of rainfall, but at night and early Monday morning are expected to see heavy showers.

All of this rain has caused a lot of flooding. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don't drown. Never drive through flooded roads.