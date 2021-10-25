CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Discovery Adds Documentary Original Focused on Drug Lord Tse Chi Lop

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zV3R_0cbVGA2P00

Not all drug barons are South American. One who managed to stay largely out of the limelight while he built a global empire was southern Chinese-born Tse Chi Lop who was arrested in Amsterdam earlier this year after building a $60 billion empire.

Discovery is to launch documentary feature “The World’s Biggest Druglord – Tse Chi Lop” from Nov 14. The show will play on the Discovery Plus streaming service, as well as on Discovery’s linear channels in South East Asia, Taiwan and Japan on Nov. 14, Discovery Channel in Australia on Nov. 15, and on Three in New Zealand on Nov. 16.

“The World’s Biggest Druglord” is produced by IFA Media and Discovery, Inc. It was executive produced by Dean Johnson and Mike Welsh for IFA, and by Lynn Ng for Discovery. The show’s supervising producer is Ishaan Misra.

Dubbed Asia’s ‘El Chapo,’ Tse is alleged to have built the largest drug trafficking operation in history, that stretched from drug factories in the Golden Triangle of Southeast Asia to involve the Italian mafia, Yakuza in Japan and motorcycle gangs in the U.S. His capture, as he attempted to fly from Taiwan to Canada via Amsterdam, required the cooperation of more than twenty government agencies and was coordinated by the Australian Federal Police.

The show, similarly includes commentary from law enforcement personnel from U.S. (the FBI and DEA), Canada, Australia and Thailand, as well as insight from Harvard professor Laura Huang. It attempts to unpick Tse’s character to reveal his business insights and entrepreneurial strategies, and how his business evolved along with shifting consumer demand, to the point that he controlled a global enterprise.

“This special is the latest in a growing slate of originals that will air globally across Discovery’s platforms,” said Ng. “This untold story gives viewers a rare inside look into the depths of a mastermind whose actions continue to be felt worldwide.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Tubthumping’ Band Chumbawumba Documentary Boarded by Canoe Film – Global Bulletin

Caroline Stern’s Canoe Film has boarded international sales for feature documentary “I Get Knocked Down,” where Dunstan Bruce features alongside his former Chumbawamba band members to reveal the little known history of the anarchist punk band which suddenly found itself at the top of the charts globally in 1997. Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping” reached number 1 in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand and the U.S. as well going top ten in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden and the U.K.. The album went quadruple platinum in both the U.S. and Canada.
UEFA
Variety

Chinese Streamer iQiyi Ready to Halt Taiwan Operations

OTT Entertainment, the local agent of mainland Chinese streaming giant iQiyi, says it will not apply to renew its contract to operate in Taiwan, citing Taiwanese government opposition. The decision highlights the political currents that underpin so much of the entertainment industry in Asia. And it brings to an end a chapter of messy corporate relations on the island. “This is a painful decision,” the company said on its Facebook page on Sunday, announcing the termination of a six-year attempt to be a legal proxy for the Chinese streamer. “Because of the prolonged hostile attitude from the Taiwanese government, iQiyi has decided...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nippon TV Netflix Licensing Deal Covers 30 Titles

Nippon TV, one of Japan’s entertainment groups, has struck a deal to license 30 drama and entertainment titles to Netflix for play across Asia, outside Japan. The company is the owner of rival streaming platform Hulu Japan and this is its first time it has supplied content to Netflix. The deal was announced on Monday, the first day of TIFFCOM, the rights market that is aligned with the Tokyo International Film Festival. The first 15 titles began airing on Netflix in October. The agreement covers shows including “I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper,” a drama series that has run since 2011 and which has...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Johnson
Person
El Chapo
Variety

Germany’s 8-Films Snags U.S., German Rights to Sequel to Chile’s ‘Hidden in the Woods’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s 8-Film has picked the U.S. and German rights to the sequel of Chilean Patricio Valladares’ genre film “Hidden in the Woods.” The company has also boarded the low-budget survival thriller as a co-producer and distributor. Valladares, who premiered his short “Snowdevil” at the Santiago Int’l Film Festival (Sanfic) in August this year and bowed his film “Downhill” at 2016 Sanfic, will direct the sequel based on his own screenplay. The news comes just as Sanfic Industria, taking place from Oct.27 to Nov. 5, has signaled its further commitment to supporting genre projects through its joint initiative with Mexican horror conglomerate Grupo...
MOVIES
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Sneaks to Top of China Box Office With Quiet $8 Million Opening

James Bond franchise movie “No Time to Die” claimed the honor of deposing record-breaking local film “The Battle At Lake Changjin” from the top of the Chinese box office, but 007’s unspectacular first day will leave studio and audiences neither shaken nor stirred. Throughout Friday, “No Time to Die” tracked...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Acquires Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ for Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has acquired exclusive rights for Latin America to Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers,” which won Penélope Cruz the best actress award at September’s 78th Venice Film Festival. Struck by Netflix and El Deseo, Pedro and brother Agustín Almodóvar’s Madrid-based production company, the deal marks the first time that Netflix has taken all and exclusive rights to a territory on a first-run Almodóvar film. Hailed by Variety as Almodóvar’s best movie since “All About My Mother,” “Parallel Mothers” will be released in Latin America at the beginning of the 2022, Netflix announced Tuesday. Almodóvar’s films have traditionally been released by a stable network of theatrical distributors....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Minari’ Star Youn Yuh-jung Awarded Korea’s Highest Honor – Global Bulletin

ACTING UP Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung, who earlier this year won the Oscar for best supporting actress in “Minari,” Thursday received South Korea’s highest cultural sector medal. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism gave Youn the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit during the 2021 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea. Youn has a long and distinguished career, and was recently celebrated as the actor in focus at the London Korean Film Festival. Her debut film “Woman of Fire,” directed by Kim Ki-yong was recently restored and re-released. FILM PROJECT FUNDING Non-profit Asian film fund...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Canada#Taiwan#Discovery Channel#South American#Chinese#Italian#Yakuza#Fbi#Dea Rrb#Harvard
Variety

Russia’s Wizart Animation Rolls Into AFM With String of ‘Snow Queen’ Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

Russia’s Wizart Animation has closed pre-sales in multiple territories ahead of AFM for its animated feature “The Snow Queen and the Princess,” and has inked a package deal across Scandinavia for the first four titles in the successful “Snow Queen” franchise. The fifth movie in the series, which will be released in 2022, has been acquired by KLB SAS for France and French-speaking territories in Europe and Africa. The company will release the animated feature in theaters and on VOD platforms. “We are very proud and excited to continue working with Wizart’s titles,” said Karen Levy Bencheton, president of KLB SAS, which...
MOVIES
Variety

Sky Arts Sets First Ad-Funded Program ‘My Greatest Shot’ With Zinc Media and Adobe (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Greatest Shot,” a six-part series that reveals the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic photographs, will be the first ad-funded program on the Sky Arts channel. Produced by Zinc Communicate, Zinc Media Group’s branded content division, and Zinc’s factual producer Tern Television, “My Greatest Shot” was developed in partnership with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. It is Adobe’s first ad-funded program out of the U.K. The program takes the audience behind the lens to meet the people who created the photographs, including Martin Parr, Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden, Hayley Benoit, Charlie Waite and Alexandra Robins. The photographers reveal their personal journeys...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

Yoshida Keisuke, Japan’s Newest Directing Star, on ‘Intolerance’ and His Years in the Wilderness

Not long ago, director Yoshida Keisuke was little known both in Japan and abroad, though he scored the occasional festival invitation with films like the 2008 quirky comedy “Café Isobe” and the 2016 thriller “Himeanole.” A former lighting director to cult favorite Tsukamoto Shinya, Yoshida was one of many Japanese filmmakers laboring in the middle zone between low-budget indies and major commercial films. Then this year he released “Blue,” a boxing film informed by his own three-decade involvement in the sport that won glowing reviews for its insider insights and played widely at festivals, starting with its world premiere at Toronto...
WORLD
Variety

FiGa Films Picks Up Brazilian AIDS Film, ‘The First Fallen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films, led by Sandro Fiorin, has picked up worldwide sales rights to Brazilian AIDS inception drama “The First Fallen” (“Los Primeiros Soldados”) by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Set to world premiere at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Int’l Film Festival, where it will also vie for the top prize, “The First Fallen” traces the beginning of the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s when the first wave of the AIDS epidemic hit Brazil. The story begins in 1983 in a small Brazilian town where a group of LGBTQIA+ men and women are celebrating the New Year and have no idea...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Variety

TikTok Now Available on Amazon Fire TV in the U.S., Canada Under Exclusive Deal

It’s unclear how many people were clamoring for this, but here it is: Owners of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices in the U.S. and Canada can watch the latest viral TikTok memes, dances and music videos on their living-room TV sets. Fire TV is the exclusive connected-TV partner for TikTok. “No more huddling around a cell phone to see the latest TikTok videos,” Amazon said Monday in announcing the partnership’s launch in North America. “Starting today on Fire TV you can now view and discover all your favorite TikTok videos on the biggest screen in your home.” There may or may not...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Spanish Sales Agents Reflect on Theatrical After COVID

Spain’s top independent sales agents are prepped and ready for this year’s online American Film Market; however, most are eagerly awaiting the return of in-person events, seen as a more productive platform for selling independent cinema abroad. The optimism is cautious, though, with theatrical prospects for international independent films in a post-COVID world still hard to predict. Traditionally, AFM has been a popular launchpad for Spanish films to find distribution in the non-Spanish-speaking world but, while most of the regular faces will be attending digitally, many are holding back their bigger titles for Berlin, where they can be pitched in-person and...
MOVIES
Variety

El Estudio Taps ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Scribe Gonzalo Maza to Adapt B. Traven’s ’Macario’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a flagship deal for the Spanish-speaking world’s ever more global industry, Gonzalo Maza, co-writer of Sebastián Lelio’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” has been tapped by production powerhouse El Estudio to adapt “Macario,” a novella written by the legendary B. Traven. Traven’s 1927 novel, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” was given a big screen makeover by John Huston in the 1948 film of the same name, starring Humphrey Bogart, which won three Academy Awards and is often described as Huston and Bogart’s finest work. The announcement of the new film project was made by El Estudio on the eve of...
MOVIES
mixmag.net

A new documentary is celebrating the origins of rave and club culture

New documentary, All We Wanna Do Is Dance, is ready for launch in the coming weeks, although filmmakers are now asking for help funding its release. The film highlights the early era of rave and tackles issues surrounding the onset movement of acid house in the late 80s such as police raids “in an age of discrimination".
MOVIES
Variety

Post-COVID Recovery is a Familiar Challenge for Global Film, TIFFCOM Seminar Is Told

One way to help the film industry prepare for the post-COVID future would be to look at lessons from the past, a Monday seminar at TIFFCOM, the market component of the Tokyo International Film Festival, heard. Shiina Yasushi, head of TIFFCOM, said that Japanese film studios faced a similar dilemma with the growth of home video in the 1980s. They managed to counter falling box office revenues by getting into video themselves. “My concern is how we can enjoy revenues from streaming markets, especially SVOD,” he said. Other speakers at the session included: Mathieu Fournet, head of the international policy unit at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Louis Hothothot’s ‘Four Journeys’ to Open IDFA; International Competition Lineup Revealed

Louis Hothothot’s feature debut “Four Journeys” will open the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), which also revealed the lineup of the International Competition program, as well as other sections. “Four Journeys” is a personal film about the destructive influence on a Chinese family of the one-child policy. Hothothot was born as an “illegal” second child, and the authorities punished his parents harshly. The director forces his parents to confront their traumatic past in the film. A total of 264 titles from more than 80 countries play in the festival, which runs from Nov. 17-28. Artistic director Orwa...
MOVIES
Variety

Studiocanal Launches Sales on Cedric Klapisch’s Dance-Based Film ‘Rise’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal has begun worldwide sales on writer-director Cédric Klapisch’s “Rise” (En corps) at the virtual American Film Market this week. A story of resilience set in Paris and Brittany, “Rise” traverses the the worlds of classical and contemporary dance with a young woman’s journey from success to rock bottom, and back again. The cast includes emerging actor and dancer Marion Barbeau, Pio Marmaï (“How I Became a Super Hero”), Denis Podalydès (“Anaïs in Love”), François Civil (“Someone, Somewhere”) and Hofesh Shechter (“Send Me an Angel”). Barbeau plays Elise, who thought she had the perfect life, with an ideal boyfriend and a promising career...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘My Tender Matador’ Co-Producer Zapik Films Boards Bolivian Political Thriller ‘Family’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Zapik Films, co-producer of “My Tender Matador” starring Alfredo Castro, has boarded the Bolivian political thriller “Family” (“Familia”) by Marcelo Landaeta, which participates in Sanfic Industria’s Santiago Fiction Lab. Landaeta describes his debut feature as a thriller set in the late ‘70s when Bolivia is in the grip of a military dictatorship. “It is precisely in this universe, plagued by terror and violence, when the lives of four people intersect on the eve of a coup,” Landaeta explained, who likens his script’s structure to that of Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s seminal “Amores Perros” where four seemingly disparate stories are linked to one...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy