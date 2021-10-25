CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Blackhawks hit new low, fans’ disenchantment reaches the United Center

By Ben Pope
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago
Amidst the Blackhawks’ worst start since 1997 — a dysfunctional two weeks of hockey that has raised doubts about the vision of the team’s leadership, cohesion of the roster and legitimacy of the team’s goals for the future — another pillar of their modern era has fallen. The 535-game...

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Scandal Leaves Hockey Fans Reeling

It has been a rough week to be a Chicago Blackhawks fan. The ire of the fanbase was up because of a winless start to the season that didn’t see the team lead during its first six games, but that all changed Tuesday afternoon. Once the findings of the independent investigation by Jenner & Block were released, the struggles on the ice didn’t matter anymore. While many felt the awful start was rock bottom, we quickly learned that this franchise could fall much further.
Stan Bowman
Jeremy Colliton
Jonathan Toews
After empty season, Blackhawks’ event presentation crew adapts to fans’ return to United Center

With a sellout crowd in attendance for the Blackhawks’ home opener Tuesday, the United Center finally felt like the United Center again. Nobody appreciated that atmosphere more than the Hawks’ fan events and experiences team — the people behind the videos, graphics, music, pregame ceremonies, intermission programming and everything else that complements the hockey on Hawks game days.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks center Dylan Strome likely to be traded?

After being a healthy scratch the first few games of the season, Dylan Strome got back into the Chicago Blackhawks lineup last night. Head coach Jeremy Colliton said after the game that Strome worked hard, but the young forward still found himself skating lower and lower in the lineup throughout the game. He ended up playing 13:12, ninth among Chicago forwards in another loss. The Blackhawks have not held a lead through any of their first five games and have been outscored 21-9 so far.
Chicago Tribune

Is there still faith in Jeremy Colliton? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss, which dropped them to 0-5-1 and ended the United Center sellout streak.

So what now? The Chicago Blackhawks played another game in which they matched the other team’s intensity and kept up with the opponent on the scoreboard. For a period. But then they imploded, just like they have in all but one game this season (the overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils). The 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at the United Center wasn’t just your average loss. It ...
Marc-Andre Fleury frustrated, embarrassed by Blackhawks’ awful October

When goalie Marc-Andre Fleury arrived for training camp, the first thing his new Blackhawks teammates noticed was his positivity. But after a brutal month of awful news, Fleury’s positivity is being tested. One sentence from his news conference Saturday, after the Hawks’ 1-0 loss to the Blues extended their season-opening winless streak to nine games, spoke volumes.
NHL removes Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane from COVID-19 protocol

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane was removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Monday and participated in the team’s morning skate. But Kane’s availability for morning skate was “unexpected,” coach Jeremy Colliton said, and he’ll need to clear several more tests in order to play Monday night against the Senators. Marc-Andre Fleury will start again for the Hawks in goal.
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
The Spun

NBA Fans React To Monday’s Lou Williams News

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that was released on Monday, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams hinted at his impending retirement. “This is probably my last season. I say that publicly,” Williams said, though he did caution that he’s said that before only to return to the NBA.
