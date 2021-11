James Harden had another pedestrian showing in the Brooklyn Nets’ latest loss to the Miami Heat, but he wants everyone to understand why. In the Nets’ 106-93 defeat to the Heat on Wednesday, Harden failed to make his presence felt and finished with just 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot four of 12 from the field, with majority of his attempts coming from outside the arc (3-of-8).

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO