Man stabbed in Globeville neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a man was hospitalized Sunday night after a stabbing.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the incident at 7:16 p.m. It reportedly happened in the 4700 block of North Washington Street.

They said the man suffered “a stab wound” and was transported to a hospital.

No further details were immediately released.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

