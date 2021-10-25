CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Supply chain issues leading to shortage of artificial Christmas trees

By Noelle Friel
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tByWJ_0cbVE0Mo00

If you’re in the market for an artificial Christmas tree, you may want to start your shopping now. Supply chain issues and inflated shipping costs are causing a shortage of artificial trees at local stores.

Owner of Taylor Creek Mike Capp says this year he's experienced significant delays with the delivery of Christmas trees and decor. He says normally his store's artificial trees would arrive in early fall, but due to delays fueled by the nationwide workers shortage, many still haven't arrived.

“Normally the beginning of September is when our trees would arrive so we have plenty of time to get them organized, get them shaped, and for everything to get set up for our Christmas display,” Capp said.

But with the store's Christmas opening starting on October 30th, he says it’s now a mad dash to get what few trees they do have set up in time. In addition, due to inflated shipping costs, many stores are being forced to raise the prices of artificial trees. Capp estimates he’ll have to increase the prices of trees about five to ten percent this year this compared to last year.

“At this point I’m trying to hold pricing to where it normally is," Capp said. "There is going to be some price increases that happen but we’re trying to stay where it is to show the value of our trees.”

Noelle Friel
Due to inflated shipping costs, Capp estimates he’ll have to increase the prices of trees about five to ten percent this year this compared to last year.

With no way of knowing when the rest of his trees will arrive, Capp says there also may not be as wide of a selection this year.

“We do have trees in stock it’s just we don’t have our full selection," Capp said. "Something might be in clear lights and they want it in multi or the other way around or different heights in trees because we go from four and a half feet to twelve feet tall.”

But while the supply chain issues mean that many styles may come in later than usual, customers will be able to pre-order their trees in advance. Capp says his suppliers are sending samples of artificial trees that customers can order from.

“We actually have samples that they’re air freighting in to us so that we can at least set samples up on the floor," Capp said. "Folks that are shopping can see the different styles that we have and if they want to buy it, they can buy it from the samples and as soon as our container arrives we’ll be ready to go.”

That's why if you’re shopping for an artificial tree, Capp says his advise is to get out early and often. He is asking customers for patience if the style or height of tree they want is not currently in stock.

“Get out early and see what people have, and if they don’t have what you want, just take your time and come back later,” Capp said.

Comments / 0

Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Pumpkin to talk about: supply chain shortages lead to expensive Thanksgiving dinner

Katya Gonzales is a senior majoring in human biology. She says for students who are going home or elsewhere to celebrate Thanksgiving, travel costs are a big concern. Katya Gonzales: For me personally, mostly just travel expenses thinking about like how much train tickets or like gas costs to go visit my family and spend Thanksgiving with them.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide

(CBS Baltimore) — The series of steps that brings a product to a customer is known as the supply chain. But right now store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product is made, it travels along the network from the factory to a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Artificial Christmas Tree#Holiday Shopping
KWTX

Supply chain issues have created an alcohol shortage as holidays approach

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Planning to ring in the new year with some bubbly? Better stock up now. Bottles of everything from champagne to whiskey to tequila are flying off the shelves, and not just because of demand. “This morning when I got here, there were 50 people waiting in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
ccxmedia.org

Grocery Stores Feel Impact of Truck Driver Shortage, Supply-Chain Issues

It might be harder for you to get some of your favorite items at the grocery store. A global supply-chain problem is one reason for empty shelves. Jim Almsted, owner of Almsted’s Fresh Market in Crystal, says he has a hard time keeping some items on store shelves these days. Pointing to a bare shelf, he said, “this is where all of our box drinks should be, and we just can’t get any.”
CRYSTAL, MN
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy