Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Ahead Of Next Storm System

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado has another storm system moving in on Tuesday that will bring in strong wind, mountain snow and a chance of rain for Denver and eastern parts of the state late in the day on Tuesday.

Ahead of this system winds will be increasing during the day on Monday.

Winds across Denver and part of southeastern Colorado may gust up to 35 mph. With dry conditions already in place and not expected to rise until Tuesday, the threat of fire will rise to start the week.

There is a Fire Weather Watch in place for the Denver metro area thru Monday afternoon.

The Fire Weather Watch also includes much of southeastern Colorado as well.

The Tuesday thru Wednesday blast of moisture may produce several inches of snow in the mountains.

Especially, west facing slopes where some spots may see at least 4 to 8 inches of snow by mid-week.