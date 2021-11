In scenes reminiscent of the opening to Love Actually, tearful hugs and family reunions filled the arrivals hall at Sydney’s airport this morning as the first international flights landed in the country after the rules changed to lift quarantine for fully vaccinated residents.Some Australians were returning after a 590-day ban on international travellers, implemented at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.From today, fully vaccinated international travellers (who are citizens or residents) no longer have to quarantine when arriving into the Australian states of New South Wales, Victoria or the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) - in other words,...

