CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers bench Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB

WJBF
WJBF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkcLB_0cbVBNPD00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time this season, Sam Darnold may have to start looking over his shoulder.

In fact, there may be a lot of guys on the Panthers who may be facing reduced playing time after Carolina dropped a 25-3 decision to the woeful New York Giants on Sunday.

Darnold is the obvious player under the microscope after the Panthers (3-4) did little on offense in dropping their fourth straight game with Christian McCaffrey sidelined. He was yanked in favor of second-year quarterback PJ Walker early in the fourth quarter after completing 16 of 25 passes for 111 yards and one interception.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Darnold, who came to Carolina in an offseason trade with the Jets, will be the starter next week at Atlanta (3-3), and for the time being.

“His sense of urgency this week, I expect to be heightened,” Rhule said of Darnold. “I try to put that sense of urgency on our coaches. Obviously, it didn’t show up. We have to coach better but our players have to play better as well. And that starts with the quarterback.”

After getting a field goal on the opening drive, the Panthers did very little. Their three points and 173 total yards were lows since Rhule took over for the 2020 season.

Rhule said the performance clearly was not what the team expected. He had said earlier in the week his team would stress the running game. It finished with 56 yards on 17 carries.

“I think quarterbacks go through ups and downs and highs and lows,” Rhule said. “Look at Daniel Jones. He went through the same kind of game probably last week. He came out and played great. Sam’s got to take care of the football and Sam’s got to throw on time and if it’s not there, find the checkdowns.”

Despite not having most of his playmakers, Jones threw a touchdown pass, made a spectacular catch on a trick play and threw for 203 yards against a good defense. He did not turn the ball over.

Darnold said being lifted was not a surprise with the offense failing to get into a rhythm. He added he knew Rhule was just trying to spark the team with Walker.

Playing at MetLife Stadium for the first time since being traded by the Jets, Darnold said all he can do is get back to work. He was not embarrassed about being lifted.

“I’m going to go out there, I’m going to play football and give it all I’ve got for my teammates,” said Darnold, who also gave the Giants two points after being flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone in the second quarter.

Panthers center Matt Paradis also expects more from the offense.

“We are seven games in. We have to respond. It’s not a matter of think, or hope. We have to respond. We will respond,” he said, adding the offense still believes in Darnold.

The Panthers’ defense played well, limiting New York to 302 yards. New York scored five points in the first half with two coming off the intentional grounding and the other three coming on the first of Graham Gano’s three field goals. That came on the series after the safety.

New York’s only real drive covered 75 yards and 11 plays in the third quarter. The other 13 points came on drives of 19, 32 and 19 yards.

“I don’t know if we realize the position we’re in,” Rhule said. “You could tell New York certainly knew after last week the position they were in. Their backs were against the wall. They had a sense of urgency that we did not have. We’ll find that this week. We have to find it this week. We were not the tougher team today.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Qb#Ap#New York Giants
USA Today

Panthers HC Matt Rhule 'not looking anywhere else' for a QB

The last we heard anything regarding the Carolina Panthers and Deshaun Watson was back on Aug. 28, when multiple reports suggested the team was not entertaining a pursuit of the troubled quarterback. Not much has changed almost two months later. When asked by New York Daily News columnist Pat Leonard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Panthers vs. Giants, point spread, more

Panthers -3 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover) Moneyline: Panthers -161 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Giants +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined. This will be...
NFL
WBTV

Coach Matt Rhule wants the Carolina Panthers to run the ball more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When you think of the Carolina Panthers, what is their identity? We know they play good defense, but who are they offensively?. You don’t know? Neither do they as coach Rhule was pondering that after Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. That was the team’s 3rd straight defeat after a 3-0 start, but that is going to change in week 7 says coach.
NFL
numberfire.com

P.J. Walker in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 7; Sam Darnold benched

The Carolina Panthers have benched quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 7's game against the New York Giants. P.J. Walker will take his place. Darnold was abysmal through the first three quarters of Sunday's game, making brutal mistakes seemingly every "drive". The Panthers pulled the plug heading into the fourth quarter and will give P.J. Walker a shot against the Giants.
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Rhule and Judge have history as Panthers face Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game betweeen the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants on Sunday matches two struggling NFL teams. There's so much more to the story, starting with the coaches. Matt Rhule of the Panthers (3-3) and Joe Judge of the Giants (1-5) are going to be...
NFL
Newsday

Matt Rhule talks decision to be head coach of Panthers, not Giants

Matt Rhule showed exactly why he was considered such a strong candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job when it was last available. He spoke about what a special place it was for him to work at when he was a low-level assistant on the staff in 2012 and noted the difficulty of the decision the following year to leave and take the head coaching job at Temple. He name-dropped some organizational insiders such as senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes, reminisced fondly about Eli Manning’s comebacks and genuflected at the statue of Tom Coughlin. He practically read off names from the team’s Ring of Honor when talking about the players he rooted for when he was a kid in the Bronx. Simms. Bavaro. McConkey.
NFL
WNCT

Panthers concerns rapidly accelerate as Darnold benched in 25-3 loss to NYG

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Concerns mounted at a rapid pace Sunday as quarterback Sam Darnold was benched in the 4th quarter and the Panthers (3-4) fell to one of the worst teams in the league, the New York Giants, 25-3, at Metlife Stadium. Carolina’s fate was sealed when New York (2-5) punched in a touchdown […]
NFL
247Sports

Carolina football: Matt Rhule downplays significance of QB Sam Darnold's benching

Not a lot went right for the Carolina Panthers in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, as they managed just three points in the 23-point loss. The Panthers did make quite a stir in the fourth quarter, when they elected to bench starting quarterback Sam Darnold in favor of backup P.J. Walker.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Week 7 picks: Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants | Will Daniel Jones outplay Sam Darnold?

The Giants season is dwindling. They’re 1-5 after a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, without much hope that it’s going to get better. Their schedule is hard, but this week’s game, on paper, should be a winnable one. The Carolina Panthers are 3-3 after a 3-0 start, struggling with the turnover prone Sam Darnold, a former Jets first-round draft pick, at quarterback. But it’s not as if the Giants have been any better — and their own quarterback, Daniel Jones, turned the ball over four times last week.
NFL
Island Packet Online

Giants QB Daniel Jones grew up a Panthers fan. On Sunday, he wants to beat them

When he was a kid, Daniel Jones spent dozens of Sundays in Bank of America Stadium, watching his beloved Carolina Panthers. Jones was 6 years old when the Panthers made the Super Bowl for the first time in the 2003 postseason, and that was the year he found his childhood sports heroes. Jones loved Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad, Mike Rucker, Stephen Davis and especially Jake Delhomme — because Jones wanted to be a quarterback, too. Jones’ favorite all-time Carolina player, though, was Steve Smith because of his combination of talent and toughness.
NFL
WJBF

WJBF

3K+
Followers
879
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy