If you are a Marvel fan, get ready for some exciting news! Disney+ has unveiled plans to launch Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series with two episodes upon its November 24 debut. Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, was always in my opinion a very underrated Avenger and throughout all the Marvel films I was hoping they’d give him his own movie or series and dive deeper into his story to get to know his family and understand his relationship with the Romanoffs a little more. Now it seems we will get the chance to get to know this character more in just a little over a month!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO