Young Thug's 'PUNK' and Mac Miller's 'Faces' Debut at Nos. 1 and 3

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Thug has officially dethroned Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy as PUNK debuts at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200. Thugger’s second solo studio album opens with a total of 90,000 equivalent album units including 77,000 in streaming equivalent album units (102 million on-demand...

hotnewhiphop.com

How Mac Miller's "Faces" Transformed The Trajectory Of His Life & Career

When it was first announced that Mac Miller’s 2014 mixtape, Faces, would arrive on digital streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify on October 15, Miller fans rejoiced. Faces, Miller’s follow up to 2013’s Watching Movies With the Sound Off, had spent seven years swimming through rap’s underground, loved by diehards and mostly ignored by casual listeners.
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Young Thug’s ‘Punk’

Young Thug earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Punk taking the top spot in its debut week, Billboard reports. Punk amassed 90,000 equivalent album units, 77,000 of which accounted for SEA units, equaling 102 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. His latest offering arrives just over two years after his debut solo studio effort, So Much Fun. In an interview with Complex, Thug explained that his meticulous approach to the concept of this album is what resulted in an extended wait for his fans.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug's "PUNK" Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" In Its First Week

When it comes to Young Thug, there’s always something to look forward to. His characteristic melodies, eccentric rap skills, and endlessly-inventive creative visions (down to his fashion, which has always teetered the line between unconventional and downright avant-garde) have cast Thugger’s undoubted influence on music since he first broke out in the early 2010s. On October 15th, Thug droppedPUNK, his second studio album to date, where he continues to follow his unrestrainedly experimental intuition by getting even more honest in his lyrics, stepping into his role as storyteller.
Daily Californian

Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ is rockstar hedonism complicated by vulnerable sincerity

Since stepping into the music industry in 2010, Young Thug has defined himself as a highly influential rapper and artist. While well-recognized for his collaborations with other figures leading the rap industry (such as “The London” with J. Cole and Travis Scott and “Hot” featuring Gunna), Young Thug’s talent can stand alone, as he is best known for his unique, eccentric rap style.
Vulture

Young Thug’s Punk Rebirth Isn’t Quite That

Hip-hop appreciates change … up to a point. Stir the pot too much and the dish gets a little tougher to sell. Consider Tyler, the Creator, who saw criticism for the abrasive lyrics and corrosive sonics of releases like 2009’s Bastard and 2011’s Goblin, then spent the better part of a decade fine-tuning his music as streams and accolades racked up; take Chief Keef, the Chicago rapper whose 2012 breakthrough was met with intense debates about morality in street rap closer in tone to the cultural mores of the late ’80s than the early ’10s. Thirty-year-old sometime Atlanta rap iconoclast Young Thug began releasing mixtapes around the same time Tyler and Keef were experiencing their early hits and controversies. Thug’s I Came From Nothing mixtapes filtered sharp melodic sensibilities and a natural gift for rhyming through a playful, warbling tone that coolly undercut his formidable talents with an air of levity. Cuts like I Came From Nothing 3’s “I Know Ya” sounded like mutant descendants of the booming, triumphant beats of 2000s Jeezy tapes and the gymnastic lyrical flights of the music Lil Wayne was releasing at the same time. A certain subset of hip-hop head pawned this all off as “mumble rap,” a catchall term demeaning (mostly Southern) rappers for the clarity of their diction, but Thug persisted across releases like 2013’s 1017 Thug, 2015’s Barter 6, and 2016’s Jeffery, evolving his sound and inching a little closer to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with each subsequent drop. By the time he dropped a debut studio album — 2019’s So Much Fun, discounting many retail mixtapes, EPs, and compilations — he’d amassed the necessary chops, connections, and name recognition to score his first No. 1 album.
thepostathens.com

Ranking 5 best tracks on Mac Miller’s ‘Faces’

Mac Miller’s 2014 mixtape Faces was re-released last week on all streaming platforms. The mixtape was originally released for free as a modest project in-between albums and features collaborations with Earl Sweatshirt, Schoolboy Q, Rick Ross and more. Miller’s team also released an animated music video for the track Colors...
2dopeboyz.com

Mac Miller’s ‘Faces’ Project Now Available On Streaming Platforms

The final mixtape he would ever release, the family and estate of Mac Miller have put his 2014 project Faces on the streaming platforms. Following the anniversary of his breakout mixtape K.I.D.S., Faces is considered by many to be one of Miller’s best projects (continuing both the sonic shift and growth first found on 2013’s Watching Movies With the Sound Off). The project hits the DSPs in its original, 25-track format, with features from ScHoolboy Q, Sir Michael Rocks, Rick Ross, Mike Jones, Vince Staples, and more.
wblk.com

Lil Baby Says He Forgot to Send Young Thug His Verse for Thug’s Album

In case you were wondering why Lil Baby doesn't have a guest feature on Young Thug's new album, Punk, there's a legitimate explanation for his absence. Lil Baby posted a video on his official TikTok page Wednesday night (Oct. 20), revealing that he was supposed to appear on Thugger's joint "Bubbly" with Drake and Travis Scott, but Baby forgot to send his verse in.
Daily Mississippian

Mac Miller’s 2014 “Faces” LP released on streaming services

Three years after the passing of Mac Miller his 2014 LP “Faces” has arrived on all major streaming services. Originally created and released in 2014, “Faces” was seemingly lost due to numerous sample clearance issues around the mixtape. Loaded with features and a 2010 rap feel, Mac Miller lays everything out with jazzy melodies while discussing his struggles with drugs, mortality and anxiety.
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Stays Consistently Brilliant Without Blowing Our Minds on ‘Punk’

How does one “keep learning how to keep learning,” as Young Thug told Rolling Stone earlier this year, ahead of his new album, Punk, which he released last week? It’s a question central to the mythos of Thug, one of hip-hop’s most compelling and dynamic provocateurs. With his latest LP, the 30-year-old rapper finds himself in a landscape that has, in large part, been constructed in his image. To Thug’s credit, he doesn’t concern himself with shape-shifting for the sake of it on Punk, instead choosing to deliver his longest full-length project (20 tracks), filled with tried-and-true Thugger hits, as...
The Ringer

Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ Makes the Most of His Pop

In July 2015, Young Thug released “Pacifier,” a curious and now largely forgotten single, produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, for the rapper’s scrapped debut album, Hy!£UN35 (translation: “Hi-Tunes”). The song presented a challenging question: Would Thug once again reinvent radio, as he and Rich Homie Quan did with “Lifestyle” a year earlier, or would radio ultimately reinvent Young Thug?
this song is sick

Mac Miller’s ‘Faces’ Re-Release to Reach #3 on U.S. Album Charts

It’s becoming even more and more clear how much Mac Miller fans wanted his 2014 mixtape, Faces, on streaming services. The project was re-released for DSPs just last week, and Chart Data is now predicting that it will debut in the top 3 on Billboard’s US albums chart, with 60,000+ sales during its first week.
wedr.com

Young Thug replaces Drake at number one on the 'Billboard' 200 chart with 'Punk'

Young Thug is the new king of the Billboard 200 album chart, replacing his good friend Drake. The Atlanta MC, born Jeffery Williams, sold 90,000 units of his new album, Punk, to debut at the top of the chart. Drizzy's Certified Lover Boy sold 83,000 units and fell to second place. This is Williams' third number-one album, following his Slime Language 2 compilation album earlier in 2021, and So Much Fun in 2019.
