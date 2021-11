LARGO, Md. — A man was critically injured when he was shot during a carjacking in Largo late Monday night, police said. According to Officer Antonia Washington, spokeswoman for the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 8100 block of Picard Lane. around 10:25 p.m. When police got to the scene they found a man had been shot and his vehicle was stolen by his attacker.

