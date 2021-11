While many of the players and personalities have remained the same, there have been three distinct eras of Trail Blazers basketball over the last decade. There was the LaMarcus Aldridge era, which ended when he, Nicolas Batum, Wesley Mathews and Robin Lopez all departed Portland either as free agents or via trade after the 2014-15 season. The next era was defined by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, a duo who, under the tutelage of Terry Stotts, became one of the best backcourts in the NBA, one that would lead Portland out of the first round twice in four seasons, something the franchise had only done once in the previous 15 seasons.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO