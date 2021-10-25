Businesses stocking up before World Series takes over Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta businesses are getting ready for a busy week at The Battery as the Braves take on the World Series.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spent the day at The Battery. She said that with hundreds of people in the area, waiting hours to get World Series gear, you wouldn’t even know there wasn’t a game today.

“Obviously, everyone wants to get their World Series gear, it’s coming in hot off the trucks,” said Braves Senior Manager of Retail Operations Allen Sandberg.

Lines to stores trailed back like Black Friday to leave people clamoring for memorabilia.

“It feels like you’re still coming to the game, all of these people,” said fan Marcello Dominguez.

“Totally worth it,” Braves fan David Wright commented.

The Braves are in Houston for the first two games, but will return to Atlanta for games three, four and five beginning Friday, and fans are working to get their hands on tickets.

“If I can pull it off...Friday and Saturday,” Wright said.

Local businesses are working to get themselves ready before thousands of fans pour in.

“We are going to have a lot of extra hands, we are working with a lot of people in local departments too to try to help us out, it’s a total team effort,” Sandberg said.

Many Braves fans say this dream come true is long overdue.

“I’m proud of the Braves. They played as hard as they could. You got to play like a team, win like a team if you want to go to the World Series,” said Dominguez.

