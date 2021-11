President Biden’s Build Back Better Act started off at $3.5 trillion. Now it’s at $1.75 trillion and no longer includes provisions for guaranteed family leave or lower prescription drug prices. That’s still a lot of money. But since the total cost is calculated over 10 years, the annual bill will be only $175 billion — or less than 3 percent of the federal budget — and it will be largely or entirely paid for by tax increases. (A bipartisan infrastructure bill will add another $120 billion a year.) That seems pretty fiscally responsible compared with former president Donald Trump’s record of adding $7.8 trillion to the national debt.

POTUS ・ 2 HOURS AGO