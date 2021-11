Aiming for his record-breaking eight world title, which would make him the ultimate GOAT, Lewis Hamilton would have never thought that a 24-year-old would become this big of a barrier. Hailing from the Netherlands, Max Verstappen has been an absolute beast this season. While everyone had seen glimpses of the Dutch earlier in 2020, this version of Verstappen is just different. His aggressive winning mentality, his composure over his aggression and the car he has this season is unlike anything Lewis Hamilton has faced.

