Father-Daughter Duo Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to $6M Shoplifting Scheme

A Lawrence Co man has pleaded guilty in a case were authorities seized more than 50 lbs. of illegal drugs. According to reports, Leonard Brandon Joe Rice, 35 of Louisa pleaded guilty to using a telephone to facilitate a felony drug offense. Officials say Rice is the first of 18 defendants to plead guilty. During a recent court appearance, Rice admitted to arranging for the purchase of fentanyl in May of this year. He then went and picked up the drugs, but was pulled over by a KSP Trooper as he drove back home. He also admitted to routinely getting the drugs from his source in Huntington and distributing them around Louisa for about a year and a half. The investigation led Police to seize more than 50 pounds of drugs, nearly all of it was fentanyl. Rice now faces up to four years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing in January 2022.

