ELOY — In an effort to help the critical shortage of blood donors, the Eloy Civil Air Patrol is hosting a blood drive Saturday at Eloy Junior High School. The blood drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is expected to help those who are in need of blood donations. With the impacts of COVID-19 still apparent, Squadron Commander Kevin Rattey feels that this is the perfect time to lend a helping hand.

ELOY, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO