On Green, King wrote: “’What possibly could be going through A.J. Green’s mind?’ said Troy Aikman on FOX, after Green never turned around for the quick pass from Kyler Murray in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter Thursday night. Rasul Douglas, alert, picked it off to end a game the Cardinals could easily have won if Green had turned around. My theory: Murray, pre-snap, either had two calls in the huddle and would signal which play he was going to run depending on what he saw from the defense; or Murray barked out an audible at the line that Green, wide to the right, didn’t hear. Whatever, Green not making the play or at least knocking the ball away from Douglas was huge in the Cards’ first loss of the season.”

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO