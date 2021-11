Dante Pettis plays football in New York, just a dozen miles from Yankee Stadium, where the Astros are hated, but he still let New York sports fans know what time it is Sunday. Pettis, making his first start for the New York Giants, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in his team's 25-3 win over the Panthers, and when he got to his feet, he pointed to his wrist, just like Astros superstar Carlos Correa does after a big hit.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO