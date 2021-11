LOS ANGELES – No. 1 UCLA (15-1, 1-0 MPSF) steps out of conference to host No. 9 Pepperdine (13-7, 1-0 GCC) on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center. First sprint is slated for 12:00 p.m. PT. Don't forget to be there by 11:30 a.m. PT for the "Senior Day" celebration as UCLA will be honoring its 10 seniors before the game! UCLA will provide a live stream as well as live stats on FOSH. Links are provided below and on the UCLA men's water polo 2021 schedule page.

