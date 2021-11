Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Using hairspray can honestly feel…kind of gross! It’s often sticky and feels like glue. It can look like it too, leaving our hair completely rock hard — with each strand sticking together. Try running a comb through that and you’ll probably break its teeth. It often smells terrible too, leaving us holding our noses or running out of the room right after we spray it.

HAIR CARE ・ 15 DAYS AGO