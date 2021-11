Zack Dezern makes his move around an East Wilkes defensive player on Friday night. Brody Martin (5) tries to make his way past a Starmount defender. RONDA — The 2021 football regular season came to a close on Friday night, and teams from around the area were in on the action. Two team who faced off in a Northwest 1A match-up, were the Starmount Rams and the East Wilkes Cardinals. The Rams were coming into the game on a three game win streak, while East Wilkes had suffered a 45-6 loss on Monday night. For the Rams, they were able to continue their winning ways on Friday night. The Rams put together a dominating four quarter performance which helped them take a 21-0 win over the Cardinals.

