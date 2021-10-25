S.Korea stocks edge up ahead of major corporate earnings
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday ahead of key corporate quarterly results at home and abroad. The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI gained 4.87 points, or 0.16%, to 3,011.03 by 0231 GMT. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.43%, while peer SK Hynix jumped 2.03%. Battery maker LG Chem added 0.12% but platform company Naver fell 1.23%. ** Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are expected to report their earnings results on Thursday and Tuesday, respectively. ** Globally, Facebook will report results later on Monday, while other tech giants Microsoft , Apple and Alphabet will announce their results later in the week. ** Meanwhile, South Korea will release its third-quarter economic data early on Tuesday, which is expected to have slowed a bit on subdued domestic demand. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 69.9 billion won ($59.38 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,174.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.25%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,174.1 per dollar, up 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,174.0. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 108.52. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 1.893%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 2.417%. ($1 = 1,177.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Comments / 0