First place in the AFC North will be on the line when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Those stakes might be hard to believe considering the results of their past three meetings, all Baltimore blowout wins: 38-3, 27-3, 49-13. In fact, the Ravens are 5-0 against Cincinnati since Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback midway through 2018.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO